Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) General Manager Dale Wagoner presented his proposed budget at a regular PSA meeting Monday night, stating that for the 10th year there would be no changes in water and sewer rates in Henry County.

As for County employees, it is proposed that PSA employees will receive a 5% pay increase beginning July 1.

"The PSA budget this year really kind of mirrors the County budget," said Wagoner. "We don't see the path of inflation changing any time soon. This budget does not recommend any change in our rates. It's been 10 years without a rate increase. There is no other utility that you have that has not increased the rate in the last 10 years."

Wagoner highlighted the County being awarded $22.2 million from the Virginia Sites Readiness Program for grading of Lot #2 at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre (CCBC), completion of the construction of the Crown Holdings facility, the awarding of $6.2 million to replace the water lines in Fieldale, a new water line project for Preston Road and a water line extension on Tanks Prestige Avenue.

The Economic Development Agency awarded $958,960 to extend sanitary sewer west along U.S. Route 58 to Carver Road and over $9,000 has been received from the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program designed to help residents in need pay their water and sewer bills.

The proposed budget increased by over $3 million from last year and includes $5.2 million in capital improvements and debt service. Wagoner credited the primary drivers for revenue as additional water sales and an expected $683,500 in additional interest income.

"It is recommended that we give a 5% increase for all employees on July 1; however, you will see a 7% increase in most cost centers for salaries," said Wagoner. "We were expecting the state to give a 7% raise, but we are only recommending that we give the 7% only if the state comes through on their money to us. If they only do 5% then I recommend we use the other 2% to begin funding a compensation study."

Wagoner said $120,000 has been budgeted to begin implementing a comprehensive compensation study. Preliminary data is suggesting that $350,000 will be needed to get all of the employees to the new recommended levels.

Included in the approximately $15 million budget is a recommendation to finance the annual debt service and operating costs to guarantee water rights for 3 million gallons per day from Philpott Lake as part of a study conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"It is important that we act to secure these rights for water withdrawals so that we can meet the future demands for clean drinking water in our community," said Wagoner. "This forward-thinking plan will pay dividends as we continue to attract new industries and residents to Henry County."

The projected cost to guarantee the water rights is $873,000, which can be financed with the Army Corps. The annual operating costs associated with the project is $85,000.

Wagoner offered the Board of Directors the opportunity of scheduling a budget work session before the next regularly scheduled meeting in May, but the members waived off the work session and moved the next budget conversation to the regular meeting in May.