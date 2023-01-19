PSA honors two retirees

The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) Board of Directors recognized two long-serving employees upon their retirement at a regular meeting at the Henry County Administration Building Tuesday night.

Clint Walker began his employment with the PSA on July 1, 1993 and, after 29 1/2 years of service, he is retiring as a Senior Foreman with the Authority.

Tony Turner began with the PSA on Feb. 1, 1993, and also retires as a Senior Foreman with 30 years of service.

Both men were described by Henry County PSA General Manager Dale Wagoner as having served the PSA, the customers and the Henry County community with dedication and loyalty. Walker and Turner were both presented with plaques in recognition of their retirement.

In other matters, the PSA Board:

Elected Stuart Bowman as board chair for the new year and Marcus Stone as vice chair. Kathy Rea was re-elected treasurer and Wagoner was re-elected as secretary.

Approved all meeting dates to be at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the fourth floor conference room, unless otherwise indicated.

Approved the bylaws with a minor change in terminology making it more gender-neutral and a budget calendar similar to what has been used in the past. Budget requests will go out on Jan. 20 and adoption of the FY2023-24 budget is slated for May 22.

In the construction and maintenance report, the Board learned on-call crews responded to 133 water service calls and 34 sewer service calls, mostly related to leaks created by cold weather.

Learned preventative maintenance had been performed along Daniels Creek Road, Ferndale Drive, Laurel Lane, Gray Leaf Circle, Homestead Trail, Mason Court, Southland Drive, Appalachian Drive, Breeze Way, Laurel Park Avenue and Patrick Henry Avenue.

Learned that water line repairs were made along Ninth Street, Belmont Street, Longbow Drive, Tomahawk Trail, Irisburg Road, Country Club Plaza, Forest Hill Drive, Northview Circle, Daniels Creek Road, Seventh Street, Patsy Avenue and Axton Road.

Learned that sewer lines were repaired on Belmont Street, Laurel Park Avenue, Appalachian Drive and Virginia Avenue.

In the engineering report, the Board learned that grading activities have been completed on Lot 5 of the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, creating a 7-acre pad, and improvements are underway on Reservoir Road due to a revenue sharing grant through the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Learned the Lane Group is finalizing plans and specifications for the water line and a 500,000 gallon water storage tank along and on Elf Trail. Bids are due on this project were due Thursday.

Learned that out of 25 water surveys on Navy Lane, only three responses were received and they were all positive. Out of 147 surveys on Wingfield Orchard and Crestridge Roads, 65 responses were received: 30 yes and 35 no.