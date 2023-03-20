The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) is conducting water sampling at select houses in the Iriswood, Horsepasture and Ridgeway districts as part of the application process to receive state funding for the extension of water lines into underserved communities.

Samples will be collected through Friday.

In order to be eligible for funding through the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the PSA is required to create a sample map to illustrate the current water quality in the area where the water lines are being proposed. Examples of tests that will be conducted include bacteriological, sulfur, iron and manganese.

“This is a routine step in the application process for VDH,” said Mike Ward, Director of Regulatory Compliance & Technical Applications for the PSA, in a press release. “Our hope is that with enough participation from the surrounding communities throughout the process that we will receive enough funding from the state to make this project viable and provide access to a public water source for residents who currently rely on wells.”

Public water service provides many benefits, such as better fire protection for the home, lower home insurance rates, increased property values and water availability during power outages.

The sampling area will include Chatham Road, Stoney Mountain Road, Mountain Mist Drive, Horsepasture Price Road and various side streets connected to those roads. PSA employees will go door-to-door along the roads to collect a representative sample of the area. It will not be necessary to visit every house in the project area.

PSA employees will first ask permission of the homeowner to conduct the sampling. The owner will be given the option to receive a copy of the test results. The addresses will then be added to the sample map which will be submitted to the state. Names of individuals will be excluded from the map.

Should residents have any questions, please contact Mike Ward at 276-634-2500.