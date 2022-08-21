PSA securing water agreement for next 50 years

The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) is pursuing an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) that will ensure adequate water supplies for Henry County for the next 50 years.

“It’s probably all we will ever need and it won’t even be noticeable,” said PSA General Manager Dale Wagoner at a regular meeting on Monday. “It will carry us well into the future.”

Philpott Lake is situated in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and was originally authorized as a water project when Philpott Dam was completed in 1952 to address flooding issues in south-central Virginia.

The powerhouse was completed in 1953 and is operated by the USACE out of the Wilmington District Office.

Philpott Lake was formed through the impoundment of the Smith River and is 15 miles long covering over 2,741 acres. It is considered to be a major tributary of the Dan River.

All of the land acquired for the Philpott Lake project is federally managed.

“This will be at a cost to the PSA over the years,” said Wagoner. “It’s a draft number, but will be broken down into annual payments and paid to the Army Corps of Engineers. They will charge us for storage.”

USACE held a public information meeting in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building Thursday evening where they presented six alternatives to providing an estimated four million gallons of water per day.

The least expensive alternative, reallocating the water, was $8.46 million, and the most expensive alternative was $444.4 million for a new water supply reservoir.

Using USACE’s recommended solution at $8.46 million, Wagoner told the Bulletin that the cost to Henry County before any federal funds or grant money that may be applied, would be approximately $85,000 a year with an additional storage cost that can either be paid up front or amortized over 20 or more years. If amortized, Wagoner said the storage cost would be an additional $378,000.

“It will be somewhere around $400,000 a year,” said Project Manager Kent Tranter at the public meeting. “There are different programs out there and that is one thing that the team is looking at now. We will continue to look at that to see how we can help [the county pay for the cost.]”

“The final study will provide additional information for the PSA and USACE to make informed decisions regarding the future water rights from Philpott Lake,” Wagoner said. “The PSA is not obligated to purchase the allocation. We just are exploring options to ensure our community has sufficient access to clean water in the future.”

The USACE study presented at the meeting on Thursday shows the project would only constitute about 3.58% of the usable storage at Philpott and require no structural modifications or additions. It also notes the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality concluded the impact to be “insignificant” both in amount and quality.

The USACE study states the lake will remain within historical lake elevation range and the downstream flows will be slightly higher between the dam and the county intake and the flow downstream of the the county intake will not be reduced.

The annual hydropower loss is estimated to be 0.21%, or $6,077 annually.

“We don’t know what the next 60 years is going to look like, but it will probably look like the previous 60 years,” said Tony Young, chief of water management at Thursday night’s meeting. “We looked at 1998 to 2003 when the lake didn’t refill completely, a very severe drought. We looked at trends and the historical data was similar.”

“This is such a small amount of water, it really will have no effect on water levels,” said Tranter. “The levels should be the same as it always is.”

The initial study of the project began in 2020 and is expected to be completed by Spring 2023 with a water storage agreement going into effect next summer.

A public commenting period on the project is open now and closes on Aug. 29. The draft report can be see on www.saw.usace.army.mil/Locations/District-Lakesand-Dams/Philpott/Reallocation-Feasibility-Study/ and comment by email to: philpott-reallocation-feasibility-study@usace.army.mil.

In other matters the Board:

Heard about preventative maintenance performed at Colonial Drive, Kings Mountain Road, Burroughs White Street, Breeze Way and Joseph Martin Highway.

Heard about sewer line repairs including installation of a sewer main at Bassett High School and along Miles Road near Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School and replacement of a clean-out at 2473 Oak Level Road.

Heard about site developments including a grant application that has been submitted for highway improvements to U.S. Rt. 220 near Commonwealth Crossing, site work at Crown Holdings is 98% complete, grading of Lot 5 at Commonwealth Crossing is underway and creation of a seven-acre pad is expected to be complete in late fall, Southwestern Virginia Gas Company has begun installing a gas line to Commonwealth Crossing and should be finished by the end of the year and a preliminary design of John Redd Boulevard and Second Street has been submitted to VDOT for review.

Learned the installation of water lines at Preston Road is 24% complete, and design work for a side street has been submitted to VDOT for approval.

Heard about construction having been completed and lines placed in service along Marigold Road and Evergreen Drive. A Pine Forest well system has been disconnected and 94% of customers have been connected to the distribution. Out of 160 residents, 114 have signed up for water service.

Heard about design work nearing completion for Station Drive, Tanks Prestige Avenue and Honeysuckle Drive. Approximately 30 new customers were expected when the roads are added to the system.