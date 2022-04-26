Public defender wants pay increase

Public Defender Sandra Haley asked the Henry County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday to supplement the payroll in her office.

With a current caseload of 757, Haley said, Henry County represents 48 percent of her office’s work, and in order to fund a 5% increase in pay, $15,193.34 in additional money would be required from the County.

Haley’s office defends clients not only in Henry County, but also in Martinsville and Patrick County.

While the caseload in Henry County has declined 7% since 2016, the number of cases in Martinsville has increased from 33% to 41% percent and Patrick County is up from 15% to 19%.

“We’re down to six attorneys,” said Haley. “Recruitment and retention is tremendously difficult right now, and our office with our attorneys are going up against 13 commonwealth’s attorneys.”

But data provided by Haley in her written salary supplement request to the Board of Supervisors show attorneys on both sides of the bench are among the most well-paid among local government employees.

While Haley shows her office with 17 employees and a current salary budget of $759,273, the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has 11 employees with a payroll of $780,706. If Haley’s supplement request were to be fully funded by all three jurisdictions her office represents, the payroll in her office would increase to $790,926.

The highest paid on both lists is Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester at $169,453 followed by Haley at $126,217.

The Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney makes $91,744 compared to the Deputy Public Defender who makes $86,753, but would earn $91,091 if Haley’s supplement request were to be fully funded.

Other employees in Haley’s office are paid varying decreasing amounts down to a legal assistant making $37,091 a year.

Haley lists as vacant positions for four additional assistant public defenders and a legal assistant.

In Nester’s office, other employees are paid varying decreasing amounts down to a victim witness assistant who is paid $29,547 per year.

The Board of Supervisors took no action on the request.

In other matters the Board:

Considered resolutions honoring World War II Veteran Jim Weinerth, recognizing the 50th anniversary of Piedmont Community Services, recognizing the 40th anniversary of the Martinsville-Henry County Crimestoppers and recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Oak Level Ruritan Club.

Issued a proclamation declaring May 11-17 as National Peace Officers Memorial Week in Henry County. Six Henry County law enforcement officers have given their lives in the line of duty: John Hughes Mitchell – end of watch May 4, 1922, shot by a bootlegger suspect; George S. Frame – end of watch March 25, 1923, shot by a bootlegger during an arrest; John J. Johnston—end of watch January 27, 1945, lost control of patrol vehicle, killed in the crash; Willis Herman Ferguson—end of watch March 18, 1975, struck by a vehicle while assisting a motorist; George Melvin Brown—end of watch June 26, 1984, killed in vehicle crash while transporting a prisoner; Paul Edward Grubb, end of watch July 2, 1989, shot by suspect while SWAT was executing a narcotics search warrant.

Heard from Uptown Partnership Executive Director Kathy Deacon about revitalization efforts in the uptown area of Martinsville. “Next week I’m celebrating my one-year anniversary with the Partnership and we are proud of the work we do,” said Deacon. “We’re excited to be a part of this broader vision. It takes a village, and the village is not just uptown.”

Heard County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff provide an update on delinquent tax collection efforts, in which he reported 88 percent of personal property taxes and 92 percent of real estate taxes have been collected.

Heard Director of Tourism and Talent Development Sarah Hodges explain that the Visitor Center uptown is now closed and her office is moving to “well outfitted mobile units.” Said Hodges: “We think that what is most beneficial is to be at an event space and that would put us at about 136 events a year.”

Appropriated $1,380,387 for the construction of section 6A of the Dick & Willie Passage Trail. The amount includes $257,251 from the reserve fund for the County’s match. The contract was awarded to Inland Construction Inc. of Abingdon.

Awarded a contract of $750,000 to C.W. Cauley & Sons Inc. for site work at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, Lot #5.

Awarded a contract of $800,000 to Timmons Group for engineering services for site work at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.

Appropriated $50,000 in ARPA funds for the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief grant for a tutoring program and after-school program.

Appropriated $133,656 received from the Virginia Department of Education School-Based Mental Health Grant to aid in the recruitment and retention of mental health workers.

Appropriated $171,768 to the School Board Contingency Reserve for grants to account for the VDOE grant and any additional grants awarded this fiscal year by the VDOE.

Appropriated $26,957 to the Sheriff’s Office from the State Asset Forfeiture fund.

Approved a proposed resolution in support of the West Piedmont Multi-jurisdictional Hazardous Mitigation Plan.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

