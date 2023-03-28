The City of Martinsville will hold a public hearing on affordable home financing Thursday evening in Council Chambers.

The City has partnered with a consultant team from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business on a project to assess the state of affordable financing options for its citizens and businesses, an announcement from the City states. The UVA team wants to hear directly from the public on the impact that access (or lack thereof) to affordable housing options has made on their investment and purchasing decisions, it states.

The desired outcome of the project is to recommend options that the City and its organizational partners can pursue to expand financial access and boost economic activity in Martinsville. Results of the project are expected to be presented at a City Council meeting in April.

The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.

Opinions also can be shared over a survey at https://tinyurl.com/MartinsvilleFinancing.