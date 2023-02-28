A series of public hearings has been scheduled for March 15, at 6 p.m., in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.

After the public hearings, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation on each application to the Henry County Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on the applications at 6 p.m. March 28 in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

To be considered will be:

Case R-23-04, William H. Hitt: This property is on the south side of Ward Road, between the addresses of 178 and 400 Ward Road, in the Iriswood District. Witt is requesting the rezoning of 8.1 acres from Suburban Residential District S-R to Agricultural District A-1, to build a house on the property and use the land for agricultural purposes, including to keep animals.

Case R-23-05, Everything Outdoors LLC/Travis Crouch: This property is in the southwest corner of the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Camilla Drive in the Reed Creek District. Crouch is requesting rezoning the 1 acre from Agricultural District A-1 to Commercial District B-1 to potentially construct a billboard there. This use also would require the issuance of a Special Use Permit by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Case R-23-06, Everything Outdoors LLC/Travis Crouch: This property is in the northeast corner of the intersection of Camilla Drive and Thornwood Drive in the Reed Creek District. Crouch is requesting the rezoning of about 5 acres from Suburban Residential District S-R to Agricultural District A-1 to construct a large storage shelter there.

The applications for these requests may be seen in the Department of Planning, Zoning & Inspection between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.