Public safety has busy day

Rescue workers found a person lying by the side of Stultz Road in Henry County and then responded to a two-vehicle collision less than a mile away Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a report of a woman’s body that was discovered along the side of the roadway on Stultz Road in Henry County about a mile from the intersection with Virginia Avenue.

Thursday afternoon Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry confirmed to the Bulletin that a “person was having a medical emergency.”

Although the Virginia State Police did not respond to the incident, troopers were in the area and VSP Sgt. Richard Garletts told the Bulletin that the person was a female who had a seizure and rescue responded and transported her to the hospital.

Crash and medical emergency unrelatedRescue workers returned to Stultz Road near the intersection with Virginia Avenue at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night after someone reported a two-vehicle collision.

A white cargo van was stopped in the road with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle and a white Ford F-150 with limited damage was stopped behind the van.

One person was transported to the hospital, but the severity of injury was not made clear.

Garletts confirmed that the VSP did respond and investigated the crash, but the trooper on the scene had not filed his report by the Bulletin’s deadline. He said the crash was unrelated to the medical emergency earlier.

Both vehicles were towed to Kevin’s Auto and Collision at 2207 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville and shortly after midnight firefighters were called to the business where both vehicles, including several vehicles nearby, were found to be on fire.

The fire was extinguished, but several vehicles were totally destroyed.

No information has been made available as to the possible cause of the fire or the estimated loss.

Homicide investigationAlso on Wednesday deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Greensboro Police Department had closed off part of George Taylor Road in Henry County.

Perry told the Bulletin on Thursday that the Greensboro PD was investigating a homicide and that a body had been dumped off of George Taylor Road and his office was assisting Greensboro authorities with the recovery of the body.

It was not made clear where on George Taylor Road police were conducting their search. The road turns into Amostown Road at the state line and ends at the Spencer Penn Centre in Spencer, near U.S. 58.

Perry said he was told the Greensboro PD would be releasing a statement regarding the homicide on Thursday, but they had not done so by deadline and a call and email to their public information officer was not immediately returned.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.