Pursuit in Patrick County ends in North Carolina

A Mount Airy woman is in jail and police are looking for a man who got away after a pursuit that began in Patrick County and ended in North Carolina.

Surry County, North Carolina, Sheriff Steve Hiatt said in a release that at about 4:25 Monday morning deputies with his department responded to assist the Patrick County Sheriff's Office with the pursuit of a Lincoln Town Car towing a stolen four-wheeler with a man riding the four-wheeler while it was being towed.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, he would defer information regarding the incident to the Surry County Sheriff's Department, but he did confirm that Patrick County Deputy Cody Fortner initiated the pursuit and Deputy Faith Hubbard joined the chase.

The pursuit began on Pedigo Ridge Road in Patrick County, and the Lincoln Town Car and four-wheeler entered North Carolina on Riverside Drive. The driver of the car ignored the deputies chasing her, and speeds in excess of 70 mph were noted in the pursuit, the release stated.

A Surry County deputy caught up with the car and Patrick County deputies chasing it near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Linville Road in Mount Airy, and when the Lincoln Town Car turned left onto Linville Road, the four-wheeler rolled over in the intersection, ejecting the man on top of it, the release said.

The man who was ejected got back on the four-wheeler and attempted to run over a Surry County deputy who was trying to apprehend the man, the release states. The deputy responded by firing a service weapon during the altercation, the release states.

The man on the four-wheeler then sped away, wrecked a short distance away and then fled on foot.

Amber Rose Spainhour, 35, of 318 Rocky Lane, Mount Airy, North Carolina, was identified as the driver of the car and was arrested on charges of flee to elude arrest, possession of stolen goods, fugitive from justice, and driving with a revoked license. She will appear in Surry County Court on Oct. 26.

Additional criminal charges await Spainhour in Patrick County, the release said. Police are still looking for the man that got away.