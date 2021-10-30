Racing returns to Martinsville and so do the fans

It's a two-race day at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday as the United Rentals 200 truck race got the green flag under gray skies and darker clouds, but no rain and a dry track.
Even though it's not Sunday yet, the day of the much anticipated fall cup playoff race, the Xfinity 500, there is very much a feeling of racing in Martinsville, dare we say it, "pre-pandemic."
That feeling starts at the ticket box office where race fans are being welcomed to tickets for seats in the full grandstands with no restrictions on both Saturday and Sunday.
It continues throughout the grounds at 340 Speedway Road in Ridgeway where camping spaces are no longer limited to six guests, tent camping is available this time and camping restrooms and showers are once again open.
Even the Pre-Race Experience on the front stretch was active again offering race fans the opportunity to walk the straightaway at the start/finish line and enjoy games, music and prizes.
Protocols along the Midway have been lifted, and the number of vendors and displays were noticeably increased since NASCAR's last race back in April.
Even temperature checks are no longer required this weekend, but everyone was required to wear a face mask while indoors or in enclosed areas, regardless of their vaccination status.
It's going to be exciting
With a truck race slated for Saturday afternoon followed by the Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity Series race under the lights beginning at 6 p.m., the big boys of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will make the first lap of a 500-lap event beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“It’s going to be exciting however you cut it here,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell told the Roanoke Times last week. “There’s so many unknowns.
“This is the best place in the world in my opinion to have that final race before the championship. I think fans are going to really be in for a treat.”
After Martinsville, NASCAR wraps up the season next Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway.
Tickets sales and number of fans in the seats are figures NASCAR keeps close to the hip and rarely shares with the public, but buzz around the track all week made it known that sales for this race weekend in Martinsville was something to get excited about.
“We don’t like running races with limited capacity or nobody,” Campbell said. “These races thrive off the excitement of our fans. That’s what makes NASCAR what it is, our passionate fans who really get into it. I think they’ve really missed being at the track, and now they get to come back. It’s going to be awesome.”
Weather not so much a factor
Earlier in the week the National Weather Service was not optimistic about a dry weekend, but as Martinsville race fans know, depending on forecasts a few days ahead of time has never been very reliable.
As of late Saturday afternoon, the latest weather prediction called for northwest winds at 5 to 11 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph; otherwise there would be mostly sunshine, no rain and a high near 64.
Halloween
About the time the Xfinity 500 ends, trick-or-treating in Martinsville will begin.
Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson said the city would officially recognize Halloween on Sunday, and while the county does not recognize Halloween nor recommend a day to observe it, Captain Wayne Davis with the Henry County Sheriff's Department said it was expected that trick-or-treaters in Henry County would likely participate in the activity on Sunday as well.
"Be aware that NASCAR Cup Series racing is coming to the Martinsville Speedway this weekend and there will be increased traffic volumes, especially in the area of Greensboro Road," said Davis last week.
Many race fans will likely travel through the city on their way home after the race, and Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher urged drivers to make caution a priority.
“We also want to remind all drivers to try to limit distractions and to turn on your headlights earlier than normal to spot children from greater distances," Fincher said.
Fincher also reminded children not to enter any house or car for candy and to wear brightly colored costumes and carry flashlights or glow sticks.
Back to racing
True to Martinsville's history, Saturday afternoon's race ended in overtime due to a crash with three laps remaining.
Todd Gilliland, who led much of the race, was pushed out of the way while the white flag waved and Zane Smith came away with the win followed by Austin Hill and then Chandler Smith.
Post-race interviews centered around respect and whether the lack of it was due to the pressure of the playoffs, the antics of immature drivers, or the "paperclip," Martinsville's half-mile track that has a long history of increasing the vocabulary of drivers who try to tame the track known for hard, fender-bumping racing.
"It just gets really aggressive," said truck race winner Zane Smith. "I've only been here two times, but I don't care if it's my mom who I've got to move out of the way, I'm going to do everything I can to win."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.