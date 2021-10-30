Racing returns to Martinsville and so do the fans

It's going to be exciting

With a truck race slated for Saturday afternoon followed by the Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity Series race under the lights beginning at 6 p.m., the big boys of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will make the first lap of a 500-lap event beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s going to be exciting however you cut it here,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell told the Roanoke Times last week. “There’s so many unknowns.

“This is the best place in the world in my opinion to have that final race before the championship. I think fans are going to really be in for a treat.”

After Martinsville, NASCAR wraps up the season next Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway.

Tickets sales and number of fans in the seats are figures NASCAR keeps close to the hip and rarely shares with the public, but buzz around the track all week made it known that sales for this race weekend in Martinsville was something to get excited about.

