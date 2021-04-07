Racing returns to Martinsville Speedway with COVID-19 precautions in place

Campers should not expect a big reunion party either. Everyone is required to stay on his or her designated site away from others and wear masks.

Anything that promotes social gathering is not allowed this time, like stages, bars, circling the wagons, live bands and even loud sound systems.

Grilling is allowed but sharing is not and forget getting a hot shower in the campground restrooms because they will be closed. This means if your camper is not self-contained, you’re not eligible to camp this time.

All the fans enter the grounds and leave the same way. The main entrance is off of U.S. 220 Business (North and South) at Speedway Boulevard where parking attendants will show you to your parking space.

The ticket office will open at 2 p.m. Thursday, and the fan gates will open at 2:30. The modifeds will take the track for an afternoon of practice with qualifying at 6 p.m. Then at 8 p.m. the green flag will fly for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200.

On Friday, the ticket office and parking lots don’t open until 5 p.m. and the Cook Out 250 runs at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s big event starts at 4:30 p.m. when parking lots open. Gates will open an hour later and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 gets underway at 7:30 p.m.