Radial, a global fulfillment center, has purchased its facility in Henry County for $33.5 million.

Located at 3379 Joseph Martin Highway, Radial operates one of the company’s more than 35 eCommerce fulfillment centers across Europe and North America. The two-building industrial plant has 889,672 square feet under roof, a release from CBRE National Partners stated.

The purchase by Radial from Bowles, LLC was done through CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment company.

“We ran a lengthy process to identify the right buyer for these Southern Virginia industrial assets. The volatility in the capital markets presented challenges to completing the sale, but logistics properties remain a top choice for investors and the ownership had built highly functional assets that attracted strong tenants enabling us to execute on the sale despite the challenges,” said CBRE Executive Vice President Bo Cashman in the release.

CBRE said they identified the two buildings already occupied by Radio as being ideally situated at the Virginia and North Carolina border and are accessible to growing population centers: 64 miles from I-81, 43 miles from Greensboro, 49 miles to Winston-Salem, and less than two hours from Raleigh, all metropolitan areas in North Carolina.

“We found this two-building asset sale particularly satisfying because we had a seller who had expertly developed and maintained their properties, setting the stage for a smooth transaction from start to finish,” said CBRE Executive Vice President Jonathan Beard in the release. “We also had a buyer who was focused on closing, as they saw the value in controlling their own real estate and satisfying their logistics needs long-term. This was truly a win-win transaction for everyone. We look forward to working with the owner on the disposition of the rest of their substantial portfolio in the coming months.”