Radial in Martinsville to hire 400

Although Radial says its own consumer research reveals that 58% of consumers say they will increase online holiday shopping this year, the company is reducing its seasonal job hires by 60%.

One year ago Radial said they needed 1,000 new entry-level fulfillment workers at its Martinsville facilities to support the increase in holiday season e-commerce demands, but this year’s plans call for filling about 400 positions to source orders and send them to their final destinations.

“Overall, Radial’s hiring needs have decreased from last year’s peak season,” said Radial Assistant Account Executive Laura Zene-Boyd. "As a company, Radial shifted its approach this year to recruit labor closer to their peak volume weeks which resulted in a reduced need for headcount, despite continued high levels of e-commerce demand. Essentially, they are hiring people closer to the time volume hits, so employees can come in when there are stronger hours and activity. In the past, Radial has brought people on before the volume took off, so they are looking to maximize talent this year.”

Radial has 25 fulfillment centers and a global fulfillment and transportation network and uses cutting-edge automation and technology to process online orders, handling tens of thousands of orders per day and housing hundreds of thousands of product types, a release states.

“We are excited to add so many talented team members to support another busy peak season,” said Radial Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Sabrina Wnorowski in the release. “Each year we scale significantly and are constantly impressed with the work of our associates. It’s a busy time of year, but our teams are focused on creating an inclusive, collaborative and fun work environment. At Radial, associates are motivated to bring their full, best selves to work every day. With the addition of new technologies and onboarding tools, we are focused on creating the best learning experience and work environments for all associates across our expanding network.”

Radial fulfillment centers in Martinsville are located at 229 and 307 Hollie Drive, and 3375 and 3379 Joseph Martin Highway.

Candidates at any experience level are encouraged to apply from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at 1914 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville, and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 3375 Joseph Martin Highway in Martinsville.

The release stated competitive hourly wages would be paid including overtime, holiday pay and flexible work schedules. The company’s online application site indicated the jobs currently open pay between $13.50 and $15-50 an hour.

Radial plans to offer opportunities to convert into full-time positions this year, the release stated.