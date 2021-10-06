Radial needs to fill 1,000 jobs in Martinsville

The holiday shopping season is about to begin, and Radial, a local warehouse for online orders, is adding Santa's helpers to check off people's Christmas lists and ship out those gifts.

Radial is recruiting for approximately 1,000 seasonal jobs in Martinsville to meet increased eCommerce holiday demands.

The company announced the job offers through Twitter on Tuesday.

"Peak is a crucial time for our clients; year-over-year, the demands on ecommerce increase, making the jobs we are looking to fill absolutely essential," Radial Vice President of Human Resources Sabrina Wnorowski stated in a release. "We pride ourselves on the fun and engaging culture we create at each site and our people truly are the greatest assets at Radial.

"We are pleased to be able to open so many positions for season employment in the community and look forward to having local talent join our team during such an exciting time of year," the release states.

Workers are needed to process online orders including picking, sorting, packing and shipping, although the release did not make clear what new workers would be paid.

Radial has fulfillment centers at 229 and 307 Hollie Drive in Martinsville and also at 3379 and 3375 Joseph Martin Highway in Martinsville.