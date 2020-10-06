Radial to add 2,000 seasonal jobs to handle increased demand of online shopping

The pandemic has cost a lot of people their jobs.

Now it’s providing some – the hiring of 2,000 people at Radial, to pack orders on purchases made over the internet. It all starts with a “hiring event” on Oct. 17.

“Associates will be responsible for processing online orders including picking, sorting, packing and shipping – all in a fun, team environment leveraging cutting edge tech for employee safety” company spokesperson Emily White wrote in an email.

The company also “plans to offer significant opportunities to convert into full-time positions after the holidays,” she said.

The hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17, at 3375 Joseph Martin Highway in Martinsville.

Two-thirds of shoppers plan to increase their online purchases this holiday season because of the pandemic, a release from Radial stated. Because of that, “retailers must significantly scale their fulfillment workforce to meet holiday shopping needs.”

Coronavirus protection measures the company has in place for its employees include: