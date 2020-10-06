Radial to add 2,000 seasonal jobs to handle increased demand of online shopping

The pandemic has cost a lot of people their jobs.
Now it’s providing some – the hiring of 2,000 people at Radial, to pack orders on purchases made over the internet. It all starts with a “hiring event” on Oct. 17.
“Associates will be responsible for processing online orders including picking, sorting, packing and shipping – all in a fun, team environment leveraging cutting edge tech for employee safety” company spokesperson Emily White wrote in an email.
The company also “plans to offer significant opportunities to convert into full-time positions after the holidays,” she said.
The hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17, at 3375 Joseph Martin Highway in Martinsville.
Two-thirds of shoppers plan to increase their online purchases this holiday season because of the pandemic, a release from Radial stated. Because of that, “retailers must significantly scale their fulfillment workforce to meet holiday shopping needs.”
Coronavirus protection measures the company has in place for its employees include:
- Automated temperature thermal screenings for anyone before entering every facility, visitors included.
- Requirements to wear masks at all times.
- Adjustments to working layouts and technology enhancements to enable and enforce social distancing.
- Heightened hygiene and sanitation procedures.
- Instant-Trace badges to track workers’ proximity to each other, with the goal of social distancing. The badge flashes and vibrates when people wearing it are too close to each other. It also keeps a record of encounters: “If an employee is diagnosed with COVID-19, quickly determine who has been in close proximity to them and make confident same-day decisions on who should be tested, who needs to self-quarantine, and equally important, who can keep working,” the Instant-Trace website states.
“Our people-first workplace has been tested since COVID-19 hit, and I am deeply proud of how we’ve evolved our working environment to keep our strong community values intact while deepening safety measures,” Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President Eric Wohl said in a release.
Radial, which is located at 229 Hollie Drive in Martinsville, has more than 20 fulfillment centers and “a global fulfillment and transportation network,” according to its press release, and employs 3,000 full-time to pack and ship orders.
The Martinsville facility handles merchandise for brands such as Cole Haan and French Toast.
“For individuals seeking long-term employment, Radial plans to offer significant opportunities to convert into full-time positions this year to support Radial’s strong growth,” the release stated.
For more information, call 276-956-0770.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
