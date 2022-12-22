"Rain, or shine, sleet or hail, it doesn't matter ... meals are going out": Richard's Dinner slated for Sunday

It takes a herculean effort to make and serve a holiday meal for 2,500 or more people, and Scott Norman is where it all starts.

Norman is the coordinator of Richard's Dinner, the annual home-cooked Christmas meal at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave. Grace Network, a faith-based organization with the mission to help people in crisis, is assisting with the meal.

The dinner will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day, Sunday.

Helpers are still needed and always appreciated. Roles range from cooking desserts at home and delivering them to the church on Saturday to food preparation to serving and delivering the meals on Sunday.

There's no way of knowing how many people will come for or have delivered the free meals, but between 2,500 and 3,000 is "our sweet spot where we serve every year," Norman said.

While the main meal is being taken care of at the church by an army of volunteers, desserts are made by countless individuals at their homes.

"We need desserts that travel well -- a pound cake, not a pudding," Norman said. Desserts can be dropped off at the church between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Another need is "delivery drivers, starting at 10 a.m. [Sunday], and we stay until the job's done. There's no way to know how many we're going to have. We base it upon trends from the years past, but you just never know," he said.

Meals can be picked up in person at the church or can be delivered. Take-away meals will be given to people in the order they arrive, and for delivery, call 276-224-7755.

People also are welcome to eat at the church as well.

To volunteer, call 276-732-3422, and to donate to Grace Network, call 276-638-8500 or mail to PO Box 3902, Martinsville, VA 24115 Earmark: Richard’s Dinner.

The event has been a yearly event for over 35 years and was founded by Richard Sarver, a local caterer. The dinner was named for him after his death in 2011.

"Nobody needs to be alone at Christmas time," Norman said. "If you need a place to be," if you're away from your family "or if you're new to town and need something to do, just come on up. We have jobs for every skill level, and we're going to have a good time."

Though winter weather is forecast to be coming on strong this Christmas, that won't affect Richard's Dinner.

"Rain or shine, sleet, hail, it doesn't matter whatever the weather's going to do, meals are going out," he said.