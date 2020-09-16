 Skip to main content
Rains from remnants of Sally bringing flooding worries to Martinsville, Henry County
Rains from remnants of Sally bringing flooding worries to Martinsville, Henry County

The potential for heavy rains from what’s left of Hurricane Sally is raising worries of flooding for forecasters.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has placed Martinsville and Henry County under a flood watch beginning Thursday morning and extending into early Friday afternoon.

Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning along the Florida-Alabama line with winds of 105 mph. The slow crawl of the system dumped up to 2 feet of rain on some areas.

While the main remnants of Sally will move across Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday, heavy rain is expected to extend into areas of Southern Virginia. The weather service pointed specifically to an area along and east of the Blue Ridge.

Patrick County is under a hazardous weather advisory.

The rain is expected to start early Thursday morning and become heavier into Thursday night before finally tapering off Friday morning.

Up to 3 inches of rain could fall — with locally heavier amounts — creating a problem with already saturated ground from the recent wet summer, especially for the low-lying already normally prone to flooding.

Smaller creeks, streams and rivers also may rise above flood stage by Friday morning.

In addition, periods of heavy rains could reduce visibility making it more difficult to drive, the weather service warned.

Rain is expected to clear out by Saturday, leaving mostly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures only reaching the mid-60s.

Charles Wilborn is on the staff of the Register & Bee in Danville.He can be reached at cwilborn@registerbee.com or 434-791-7976.

Want to help hurricane victims?

God's Pit Crew, the Danville-based nonprofit disaster relief organization, has sent 5,371 of its signature Blessing Buckets to fire victims in Oregon and California as well as those reeling from the impact of Hurricane Laura along the Gulf Coast, according to a news release.

The Blessing Buckets contain essential items like toilet paper, snacks, bottled water and soap, and are distributed to those facing disasters.

To help with victims of Hurricane Sally the organization is looking for monetary donations to buy supplies needed. To donate, visit godspitcrew.org.

God's Pit Crew also is accepting donations locally at DRP Performance at 5784 Virginia Ave. in Bassett. That's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To donate, ring the doorbell at the main entrance.

