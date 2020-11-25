Raising our voices in thanks: During the tragedy of COVID-19, we found voices of true belief in the spirit of Thanksgiving Day.

The spirit of Thanksgiving Day was born, as history tells, during what surely was a reverential meal shared by a group of immigrants in the embrace of Native Americans near the shoreline of Massachusetts about four centuries ago.
Years later we adopted that frontier feast for its symbolism, gave it a capital letter and marked it on our calendars every November as a reminder that each of our blessings should be celebrated religiously, should be cherished and even shared aloud with others.
We entered our commitment to that principle with fierceness, with a passion to convene our families and friends and indulge not only in our most famous meal of the year but also our most intrinsic gift to one another: grace.
Or thanksgiving.
But today is a little different. You might not be with the ones you love or even love the ones you’re with. You may not feel comforting arms or see soothing smiles or be buoyed by the ineffable tenors of your lives.
Some of those important people may not be with us any longer. Some may be sick. Some may be vulnerable. Some may even just be careful.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed Thanksgiving Day 2020 as surely as it has changed every other day. COVID-19 has stolen from so many both the stability of a foundation and the electricity of celebration.
Do you find it difficult to feel thankful this year?
Maybe you have survived the disease but lost a job. Maybe you’ve missed saying good-bye to a loved one or sharing milestone moments. Maybe you are sick and tired of hearing about those who are sick or fired.
We have reasons to be angry, to be insolent, to be downright dismissive of each other. How in the world do we say thanks when what we want to do is scream?
That’s what we hear a lot, the louder voices rising to the top. The intolerance claws from inside us. We divorce respect and conciliation and shove aside basic human kindness. And we wonder: Is there anyone among us who does in fact feel thankful?
We went looking those people and their stories, and we found a few, your neighbors and maybe your friends, who have true thanks they are willing to share in their unfiltered words.
And what we learned from them was inspiration and reinforcement and remembrance of how we are supposed to feel today: thankful.
First I was widowed unexpectedly in 2016 at the age of 31, then lost my beloved mother-in-law, Mama Gaynell.
In May 2017 I started dating RaShawn (or as people know him as Ray-Ray, or Dance Machine), who was there for me when no one else was. That July, I nearly had a miscarriage, but Ellia Grace fought hard and was born healthy in February 2018.
I am really thankful for my brother who made sure there was somewhere safe for us to live. As well as my mom for watching my daughter.
I’ve had terrible health emergencies with my gallbladder and, later, all my top teeth. After GoFundMe didn’t help, my uncle stepped up to help.
At my job at Walmart and RaShawn’s job at Keeco we were deemed “essential workers” which provides us guaranteed hours at work, so that has been a silver lining around the cloud of the pandemic.
Even though we aren’t together at the moment, we make sure to spend as much time together with Ellia as a family and remain united, he is a wonderful friend to me and father to her, another blessing.
I think that even though times have been crazy for everyone this year we all can look back and find something, even if it’s something small, that we can be thankful for.
The ‘ronavirus has made my nose run and my throat hoarse. The bishop has taken away my job, my home, my vocation. But the fact is, I have never had more love showered on me than I have this year.
“He casts down to the depths of the nether world, and he brings up from the great abyss... He scourged you for your iniquities, but will again have mercy on you all.” Tobit 13:2,5 (Catholic Bible).
Martin said he is always one to look on the bright side no matter how tough things get, and 2020 has shown him all the ways in which he’s been blessed.
“I’m thankful for my health, No. 1. If you see what’s going on in this world, I am so thankful for my health and my family.
“I’m thankful for my relationship with Jesus Christ. I’m thankful to have a job. I could go on and on. Those are the main things.
“I’ve had a lot of people that I know have died from COVID, and a lot of my friends have been through COVID, they’ve suffered. I’m just thankful it hasn’t touched me, it hasn’t touched my family, and I’m thankful for that.
“I’m just thankful for the opportunity even to be here [at Martinsville High School] last year. Even though everything didn’t end up the way we wanted it to end up, I’m just thankful for that. Thankful for the relationships I’ve been able to make with the players and the coaches.
“They’ve got us scheduled to play in February, but all of this could change in a minute. That’s just the true reality of it. We’ll just take it day-by-day. I kind of live my life that way because if you start looking too far ahead you can get real, real depressed. So I get up in the morning, I’m thankful when I get up, and I’ve got what I got and we can go to work on it.
“I’m just thankful. Right where I am in life I’m very thankful. One of my best friends is going through a cancer battle. I’m thankful for our relationship I’ve made with him over the years. That’s why I say I’m thankful for my health and I’m thankful that I’m healthy and I have a beautiful family. I don’t take that stuff for granted.
“When I say family I’m talking about my brothers and my sisters and my extended family, my work family, my family at school, my players. I call them my family also, they’re my extended family. I’m just thankful for that.”
Avicia Thorpe
Avicia Thorpe, Virginia’s oldest living person at 112 years old, has spent her last several years at Stratford Rehabilitation Center in Danville.
Her most recent birthday, on April 16, was celebrated virtually because visitors were not permitted at her facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was thankful for the staff for making it a day to remember anyway.
“I was serenaded by members of the Danville Fire Dept [at] the front door and members of my sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, sang outside the front door of Stratford,” she reminisced through an email provided by a family member. “I could only look out the front glass door and wave. I missed being able to touch them or get close.”
The Stratford staff used tablets to coordinate a Zoom conference call with 24 family members from elsewhere in Virginia, along with eight other states and Washington, D.C.
“It was very different and exciting,” Thorpe said. “We laughed and joked about the new technology. And I was quite fascinated.”
Thorpe, a native of Danville and a longtime educator in the city, survived the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and is now trying to remain optimistic while living through another global health crisis.
“In order to stay optimistic, I pray constantly,” she said. “I am very grateful for life and for the wonderful staff [at] Stratford who are taking such wonderful care of me every day.”
In addition to challenges brought on by the pandemic, Thorpe also recognizes the division in the country, especially along racial and political lines, but she said she is hopeful that President-elect Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris, a fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member, will have the strength to repair those differences.
“And I pray that they will have God’s blessings for protection from Covid-19, for wisdom and for strong dynamic leadership of a unified nation,” Thorpe said. “We must heal from this pandemic and restore peace in our communities throughout the USA.”
Holly Kozelsky, Bill Wyatt, Cara Cooper and Parker Cotton of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.
