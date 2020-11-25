Raising our voices in thanks: During the tragedy of COVID-19, we found voices of true belief in the spirit of Thanksgiving Day.

I am really thankful for my brother who made sure there was somewhere safe for us to live. As well as my mom for watching my daughter.

I’ve had terrible health emergencies with my gallbladder and, later, all my top teeth. After GoFundMe didn’t help, my uncle stepped up to help.

At my job at Walmart and RaShawn’s job at Keeco we were deemed “essential workers” which provides us guaranteed hours at work, so that has been a silver lining around the cloud of the pandemic.

Even though we aren’t together at the moment, we make sure to spend as much time together with Ellia as a family and remain united, he is a wonderful friend to me and father to her, another blessing.

I think that even though times have been crazy for everyone this year we all can look back and find something, even if it’s something small, that we can be thankful for.

The ‘ronavirus has made my nose run and my throat hoarse. The bishop has taken away my job, my home, my vocation. But the fact is, I have never had more love showered on me than I have this year.

“He casts down to the depths of the nether world, and he brings up from the great abyss... He scourged you for your iniquities, but will again have mercy on you all.” Tobit 13:2,5 (Catholic Bible).