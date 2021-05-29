Rangeley Ruritan Club revs up with softball; grant funding available; Ebb Williams honored

Rangeley Ruritans make their pitch

The Rangeley Ruritan Club is throwing out the first pitch to people interested in playing pickup softball on Saturdays. Coordinated by George Mehaffey, the ballfield at the Rangeley Ruritan building, 134 Calloway Drive, Fieldale, will be open to the public on Saturdays, starting at 10 a.m.

The club, which resumed in-person meetings with a board meeting on May 20, also invites residents of Rangeley and its surrounding areas to join in on the meetings, which are on the third Thursday of each month.

“New people with new ideas and projects are needed,” said club member Bruce Severance. For more information, email him at bigbru60@hotmail.com or call 276-734-7860.

The board also voted to start renting out its building for events again, and had Bobby Norman come by to work on the outdoor lights.

The club voted to donate a power chair to Team Nurse, and Phillip Earles and Jim McMillan will deliver that chair.

The club chose Evan Hudson, Scott Harmon and Nicholas Shelton to receive scholarships this year. It also made a donation to the Ruritan Foundation in memory of members Randy Moore and J.D. Handy.