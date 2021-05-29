Rangeley Ruritan Club revs up with softball; grant funding available; Ebb Williams honored

Rangeley Ruritans make their pitch
The Rangeley Ruritan Club is throwing out the first pitch to people interested in playing pickup softball on Saturdays. Coordinated by George Mehaffey, the ballfield at the Rangeley Ruritan building, 134 Calloway Drive, Fieldale, will be open to the public on Saturdays, starting at 10 a.m.
The club, which resumed in-person meetings with a board meeting on May 20, also invites residents of Rangeley and its surrounding areas to join in on the meetings, which are on the third Thursday of each month.
“New people with new ideas and projects are needed,” said club member Bruce Severance. For more information, email him at bigbru60@hotmail.com or call 276-734-7860.
The board also voted to start renting out its building for events again, and had Bobby Norman come by to work on the outdoor lights.
The club voted to donate a power chair to Team Nurse, and Phillip Earles and Jim McMillan will deliver that chair.
The club chose Evan Hudson, Scott Harmon and Nicholas Shelton to receive scholarships this year. It also made a donation to the Ruritan Foundation in memory of members Randy Moore and J.D. Handy.
Grant funding
The Martinsville UpTown Rotary Club has an opportunity to receive district grant funds of up to $4,000 for a project in the community that is of humanitarian benefit and includes a significant volunteer service component. Interested parties should send answers to the following questions to mark@flyingpiggames.com by June 25.
The application questions are:
- In what way(s) will this project and funding benefit the community?
- What is the primary goal of this project?
- In what ways can volunteers engage? What are the estimated number of volunteer hours?
- Who are the cooperating organizations? What are the roles of these organizations?
- What is the estimated budget for this project to be successful?
The funds cannot be used for stipends, salaries or honorariums; operating expenses of other organizations; personal or professional development; travel expenses; establishment of a permanent foundation, trust or interest-bearing account; and a few others.
Who's Who
Martinsville attorney Ebb Williams was named to Marquis Who’s Who in America 2020.
He recently had been named also to Marquis 2020 Who’s Who in American Law.
Williams, a 1964 and 1961 graduate of the University of Richmond, started his law practice in Martinsville in 1973.