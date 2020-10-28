UPDATED: Henry County, Patrick County schools go virtual because of rare tropical storm warning

Zeta — a powerful late-season storm named after a letter in the Greek alphabet — is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Southwest Virginia on Thursday, prompting Henry County Public Schools and Patrick County Public Schools to close their classrooms and go virtual.

The National Weather Service has placed Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties under a rare tropical storm warning. This particular warning is issued when there’s the potential for gusts from 39 to 57 mph. It remains in effect until weather officials lift it. Some forecasters have said parts of the region could see winds greater than 60 mph.

Hurricane Zeta strengthened into a Category 2 storm on Wednesday afternoon with top winds of 110 mph. The storm — bearing the name of a Greek letter because the National Hurricane Center has exhausted its list of traditional names — followed the path of several storms this toward the Gulf Coast and made landfall shortly after 5 p.m. at Cocodrie, La.

Henry County Public Schools issued an alert late Wednesday that its classes on Thursday would go virtual because of the potential for downed trees and high winds and saturated ground that could lead to travel hazards during the afternoon commute. HCPS said its 10-month staff members should plan to work virtually from home.