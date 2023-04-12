Antioch Christian Church in Spencer will hold an open house Saturday to celebrate the church building that was rebuilt after a tragic fire in 2017.

Late in the night of Christmas Day in 2017, a wire on a light on a piano shorted out and caused a series of fires to break out in the church building at 555 Spencer-Preston Road.

The fire rekindled two additional times after the initial flame and eventually took down the whole building.

Deacon Jean Johnson, who has been with the church for 79 years, lives just a short distance from the church. She got a call saying smoke was coming from the church and went to see what was happening, when she found the church on fire.

The fire completely destroyed the building of one of the oldest Black Disciples of Christ churches. Antioch was established in 1876, and the building that was destroyed had been built in 1976.

The only items that were salvaged were one cross that is now displayed on the podium in the chapel and some Bibles, said Rita Wade, who is a deacon and the church clerk.

Losing the church building “was like somebody had died in the family,” said Wade, who hasn’t left the church since she started coming there at age 7.

“This is our home — where we grew up, where we learned about Jesus, where we played together, prayed together,” Wade said. “It was just unbelievable.”

The Rev. Junior W. Wimbush, pastor of the church for 36 years, and the congregation of 53 active members were forced to find a new place to hold services.

Many other local churches and businesses offered space for them to meet, but they eventually settled on renting a room at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department where they held services for five years.

“They’ve been good to us,” Wade said. “They’ve been so, so good to us.”

Johnson said the adjustment of having the church she grew up in burned down and then going to services elsewhere was not easy. “It was devastating,” she added.

The new church building, standing in almost the same spot as the old building, was used for the first time on the first Sunday in February, and the church members were excited to be back, Johnson and Wade agreed.

Since rebuilding, the church has had a busy few months holding services, a baptism and also a funeral for its oldest member, the late Mary Ann Penn Redd, who died at 91.

She had been in a nursing home for 11 years and passed away in February. Wade said Redd had always said she wanted her funeral service to happen in the church she grew up in.

“We’ve always had a close church group,” Wade said. “We’re just like a family.”

To rebuild the church they used insurance money and donations from both businesses and individuals, Draper said.

The look of the new church building is “totally different,” said Church Elder Abe Draper, who has been a member of the church for 74 years.

The church’s structure is a bit different with an area for balcony seating in the chapel, new ceiling style made of exposed wood beams and a new baptismal pool downstairs that used to be upstairs.

The church is also bigger than it used to be with a larger kitchen, an updated fellowship hall, bathrooms on both floors and plenty of classrooms and storage.

“Nobody knows the blessing to us,” Wade said.

“Because we lost everything that we had,” Johnson added.

“God is good,” Wade said. “Believe me, we have struggles in the past five years. We have had ups and downs. Times when we didn’t think we’d make it, but God is so good … We never gave up and always stuck together.”

On Saturday the congregation is welcoming the public in to see the new church building, from 1-4 p.m. They will be given a tour and light refreshments. Starting in May, the church will begin to hold Sunday school again and look into starting more services they used to provide in the past.