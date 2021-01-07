Record 151 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths in West Piedmont Health District

The single-day record for new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District has been shattered, with 151 cases reported Thursday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.
This was far more than the record 113 set on Tuesday, and it’s the third record day posted in a week.
There also were two deaths again in the district -- the third in as many days in Henry County and another in Franklin County – as the disease caused by the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the community.
The deaths could have happened weeks ago. VDH waits for death certificates to confirm cause before adding them to its database.
The data are tracked by a person's residence, and we know there have been 138 deaths in the district, with 58 in Henry County and 25 in Franklin County.
West Piedmont Health District and comparative data
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Henry County
|2,950
|226
|58
|Martinsville
|1,084
|100
|27
|Patrick County
|861
|72
|28
|Franklin County
|2,528
|84
|25
|West Piedmont total
|7,423
|482
|138
|20.1%
|Danville
|2,660
|175
|63
|Pittsylvania County
|2,935
|134
|41
|20.1%
|Virginia
|382,679
|18,790
|5,275
|16.8%
These last two were both male and white, with one in his 50s (the eighth person in that age bracket to die of COVID-19) and one in his 70s (the 39th).
A death reported Wednesday as having been Asian-Pacific was changed to white in VDH’s database, and there now have been equal numbers of men and women (67), with genders not specified in four cases.
This terrific spike in new cases now means West Piedmont Health District has averaged 99 new cases per day for the past 7 days and 817.6 cases per 100,000 population during the past 14 days.
Henry County reported 67 new cases and three new hospitalizations and now has had 2,950 cases, with 226 hospitalizations since March.
Franklin County had 34 cases, Patrick County had 28, and Martinsville had 22. Overall the district now has had 7,423 cases, with 482 hospitalizations.
Virginia statewide on Thursday added 5,379 cases, falling just eight short of the record set the day before.
There were no new outbreaks in the West Piedmont District, and there remain 11 active cases and an undetermined (but small) number of deaths at Harmony Hall Assisted Living and Martinsville Health & Rehab.
Positivity rates on testing continues to rise, with more than 1 of every 5 tests administered in the district (20.1%) being positive (the state's rate is 16.8% and rising, too), and some residents are questioning when more people in the health district might be vaccinated against the virus.
VDH’s database shows nearly 136,000 people have received at least one shot from 481,550 doses distributed, but only 3,891 people have been fully vaccinated.
The first doses in the district were about three weeks ago, and VDH is showing that just more than 1,400 have been distributed in West Piedmont: about half in Franklin County, where spokesperson Nancy Bell said recently that Carillion Health had “done a really good job.”
VDH’s database cites nearly 22,000 doses it hasn’t mapped.
Bell said Thursday that she was headed into a meeting to discuss a vaccine distribution plan, following Gov. Ralph Northam’s pledge Wednesday to improve distribution, and she shared bullet points from VDH’s distribution plan.
Exact timelines aren’t known, but the next phase of vaccinations would include frontline essential workers, people age 75 and older and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
After that come people age 65 and older and people 16 and older with underlying medical conditions.
Virginians who do not fall into priority categories will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine when it is more widely available, and the public would be able to be inoculated at a pharmacy, primary care physician, health centers and free clinics or the health department.
The public will be able to see who is eligible and what phase Virginia is in at any given time at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
Bell, who has said community spread is the key to the recent spike in cases, reiterated the need to cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often and stay at least 6 feet away from others
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.