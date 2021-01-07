Record 151 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths in West Piedmont Health District

The single-day record for new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District has been shattered, with 151 cases reported Thursday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.

This was far more than the record 113 set on Tuesday, and it’s the third record day posted in a week.

There also were two deaths again in the district -- the third in as many days in Henry County and another in Franklin County – as the disease caused by the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the community.

The deaths could have happened weeks ago. VDH waits for death certificates to confirm cause before adding them to its database.

The data are tracked by a person's residence, and we know there have been 138 deaths in the district, with 58 in Henry County and 25 in Franklin County.

These last two were both male and white, with one in his 50s (the eighth person in that age bracket to die of COVID-19) and one in his 70s (the 39th).

A death reported Wednesday as having been Asian-Pacific was changed to white in VDH’s database, and there now have been equal numbers of men and women (67), with genders not specified in four cases.