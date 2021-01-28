Record day for deaths from COVID-19 in Henry County, Martinsville and health district

COVID-19 has equaled its deadliest day in the West Piedmont Health District.

There were 10 deaths revealed on Thursday, matching the record set on Sept. 15. The next highest total is seven, from August.

There also were 109 new cases, the second consecutive day of a spike in the district, and four new hospitalizations as the virus re-emerged from some quieter days earlier this week.

The Virginia Department of Health included the deaths – five in Henry County, four in Martinsville and one in Franklin County – in its report Thursday morning.

But those deaths could’ve occurred any time in the past few weeks, because VDH typically waits for death certificates to confirm cause of death.

But that means that 73 residents of Henry County, 36 from Martinsville and 33 from Franklin County have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, and there have been 170 when Patrick County is included.

We also don’t have much information about these victims, although VDH tracks all statistics by a person’s residence.

We know that these 10 included six women and four men, and that seven were white and three were Black. Six of them were at least 80 years old, one was 70-79, two 60-69 and one 50-59.