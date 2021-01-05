Record number of cases of COVID-19, another death in West Piedmont Health District

The death of another resident of Henry County because of COVID-19 was overshadowed a bit on Tuesday by a record number of new cases in the West Piedmont Health District.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 113 new cases as of 5 p.m. on Monday, breaking the record of 109 set just on Thursday.
The spike continues a trend since before Thanksgiving – the record before last week was set the day after Thanksgiving – that has seen 88 cases per day for the past seven days and 766.8 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days.
The death recorded Tuesday, the 135th since the pandemic began but the first reported since Saturday, could have occurred at just about any time. VDH waits for death certificates before posting to its database. Scant details are available, but it's all tracked by a person's residence.
This 56th resident of Henry County to die of COVID-19 was a Black woman in her 50s, which is a rarity based on the prior deaths in the district.
There have been only 16 of people between the ages of 50 and 59 to succumb to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, but this was the second in a week. The victims also have been overwhelmingly white and slightly more female but also largely at least 70 years old (105 of them).
Tuesday’s record rise in cases came mostly in Henry County, too. There were 50 reported, with three hospitalizations. There have been 111 cases in the county in the past three days. The 14-day total is 873.4 per 100K.
Franklin County had 37 cases, Martinsville had 14, with a hospitalization, and Patrick County had 12.
Although hospitalizations rose only by four – five in the past three days – those records may not be inclusive of some cases, because the data follow when a case is first investigated by officials.
For example, if someone goes to a doctor's office to receive a COVID-19 test, then returns home when they are notified of a positive result, but is then admitted to the hospital a few days later, that hospitalization isn't captured in health department data.
Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reported there were 2,918 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals as of Tuesday. That's the highest number since data first were recorded on March 28.
Sovah Health, which operates the hospitals in Danville and Martinsville, is scheduled this week to provide its biweekly update of patients and on Dec. 23 reported a swell in patients on both campuses.
Another troubling figure is positive testing, and the health district and the state have seen significant rises.
The West Piedmont district has a positivity rate of 18.8% – meaning that nearly 19 of every 100 tests come back positive – out of 47,058 tests reported on Tuesday.
Statewide the rate is 16.2%, about triple what it was in late summer. By comparison the Danville-Pittsylvania County District has a rate of 19.4% (almost 1 in 5 positive).
Although it was reported last week that there was a cluster of new cases at the Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab in Martinsville, that facility has not been added to the state’s database for outbreaks.
The West Piedmont district continues to include outbreaks at Harmony Hall (since Dec. 10) and Martinsville Health and Rehab (since Dec. 9), which account for 11 cases and an unreported number – probably one or two each – of deaths.
There now have been 7,169 cases, 475 hospitalizations and 135 deaths in the district. Here is how they break down:
- Henry County: 2,838 cases, 222 hospitalizations, 56 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,049 cases, 100, 27.
- Patrick County: 819, 72, 28.
- Franklin County: 2,426, 81, 24.
VDH reported Tuesday that statewide there have been 371,913 cases and 5,191 deaths -- up by 59 since Monday – and 18,526 have been hospitalized.
Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report.