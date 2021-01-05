Record number of cases of COVID-19, another death in West Piedmont Health District

The death of another resident of Henry County because of COVID-19 was overshadowed a bit on Tuesday by a record number of new cases in the West Piedmont Health District.

The Virginia Department of Health recorded 113 new cases as of 5 p.m. on Monday, breaking the record of 109 set just on Thursday.

The spike continues a trend since before Thanksgiving – the record before last week was set the day after Thanksgiving – that has seen 88 cases per day for the past seven days and 766.8 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days.

The death recorded Tuesday, the 135th since the pandemic began but the first reported since Saturday, could have occurred at just about any time. VDH waits for death certificates before posting to its database. Scant details are available, but it's all tracked by a person's residence.

This 56th resident of Henry County to die of COVID-19 was a Black woman in her 50s, which is a rarity based on the prior deaths in the district.

There have been only 16 of people between the ages of 50 and 59 to succumb to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, but this was the second in a week. The victims also have been overwhelmingly white and slightly more female but also largely at least 70 years old (105 of them).