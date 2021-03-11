Recovery center seen to fit needs of Martinsville and its residents

Boost for services

Sharon Buckman, clinical services director, says one large building near the center of the service area will increase efficiency dramatically.

“I think it has been a vision of ours for a long time to have one place where people can just walk into more of a relaxed atmosphere and be greeted by people who are in recovery, who are peers, who could help them learn about different options that are available to them in the community, depending on what they want to accomplish and to implement the idea that there’s no wrong door,” Buckman said. “I want to have peer-support specialists making sure that people are getting served through the door that they come in.”

Buckman admitted the scope of all of the services available at PCS is far too broad to include everything under one roof, but the new recovery center will be the center that connects the branches.