Recovery center seen to fit needs of Martinsville and its residents

No one was more pleased to hear of plans by Piedmont Community Services to take over the shuttered American National University building than Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson.
“It’s along a gateway to the city, and you do such nice things with your buildings,” Lawson said to Greg Preston, PCS' executive director, at a recent City Council meeting.
Preston announced that the building, located at 905 Memorial Blvd., was purchased by PCS in November, and it is his intention to construct a recovery center site and begin providing substance abuse disorder services there before the end of the year.
From the PCS main offices on Clay Street in Martinsville last week, Preston provided more details of that vision.
“We want to make sure it’s warm and accepting and inviting,” Preston said. “We’ll make sure the lighting is correct and the appropriate egress."
You might expect to find mulch around new flowers and trees on the property.
“We just want it to be nice and inviting,” Preston said. “On the inside we’re going to make sure it has the right colors and make sure folks feel good about the building.”
PCS provides a multitude of services at about 25 locations throughout its coverage area, which includes Martinsville, Henry County and Franklin and Patrick counties.
Boost for services
Sharon Buckman, clinical services director, says one large building near the center of the service area will increase efficiency dramatically.
“I think it has been a vision of ours for a long time to have one place where people can just walk into more of a relaxed atmosphere and be greeted by people who are in recovery, who are peers, who could help them learn about different options that are available to them in the community, depending on what they want to accomplish and to implement the idea that there’s no wrong door,” Buckman said. “I want to have peer-support specialists making sure that people are getting served through the door that they come in.”
Buckman admitted the scope of all of the services available at PCS is far too broad to include everything under one roof, but the new recovery center will be the center that connects the branches.
“It’s not going to be big enough for all of our treatment services to be located there, but we do want to co-locate services that would really focus on that whole person’s recovery,” Buckman said. “There are different recovery-oriented activities that are provided by peer-support specialists that really focus on community integration, empowering people to advocate for themselves to get the services that they need and so we see that as sort of being a hub of that building.”
A large facility
Prevention Administrator Regina Clark said there also will be a committed effort to provide for the needs of younger people.
“We do some training for the REVIVE! program and we have mental health awareness training opportunities so we have a coordinator who facilitates mental health, first-aid training and suicide prevention training,” said Clark. “The Drug Free MHC Coalition and CHILL (Communities Helping Improve Local Lives) will be based out of there."
"REVIVE!" is the Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education program for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Naloxone is used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation.
Preston said Richard Funk, a Charlottesville architect, has been employed to design changes that will allow them to fulfill their vision.
“The goal is to start with utilizing the first floor, which is about 15,000 square feet,” Preston said. “We are hoping that we can minimize the actual renovations, but with the building having been a college, there are a lot of large rooms which we’ll have to create into some office space and hallways while making sure that we’re providing good safety mechanisms within the building.
“There will be some pressure washing, and we haven’t really thought about the signage, but that will be key to make sure that we are able to attract folks that pass by.”
Preston said the new facility will be named “Piedmont Recovery Center.”
“The total square footage is about 32,000 square feet,” Preston said. “The upstairs is unfinished, and we’re hoping for that to possibly be future offices and space for Piedmont administrative offices.
“We are full here at Clay Street.”
A family focus
Buckman said an important plan in the works for her is the inclusiveness they plan for the families of members who struggle with addictions or mental health problems.
“A piece that we are really missing is support for families and I think this is the perfect venue,” said Buckman.
Said Preston: “For our surrounding area, this is new. This particular model is from a result of us looking at our surrounding area and seeing what we need to do to meet the needs of our community. We work hard to try to have a good vision and this has been one of them.”
Lawson said she was looking forward to seeing the progress as it's being made.
"We are very pleased to have this building be repurposed for use for our citizens,” Lawson said. "PCS takes great pride in their facilities, and this building has been standing vacant for a number of years and we know Piedmont Community Services will make this a welcome addition to our city's corridor."
