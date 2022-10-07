Region sees shift in population

Population trends over the past half-century show a significant decline in population in Martinsville and Henry County.

Data from the Census Bureau as compiled by USAfacts.org show a lesser decline in the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, while Franklin and Patrick counties have seen growth.

In 1972, there were 53,094 people residing in Henry County and while the population in the United States grew by 58.6% from then until 2021, Henry County’s population shrank by 5.4%.

The data shows, despite the overall decline, Henry County’s population increased 20 out of the 49 years, with the largest annual population increase occurring between 1986 and 1987. The county’s largest decline was between 1988 and 1989, when the population dropped 2.7%. Over the entire period, the county shrank by an average of 0.1% per year.

Compared to 1972, in 2021 the white population has declined from 78% to 74.1%, and the population of Black people has increased slightly, from 21.9% to 22.8%. All other races now constitute 3.1% of the population in Henry County.

The residents of Henry County are also considerably older with the share of the population that is 65 or greater increased from 6.5% in 1972 to 24.5% in 2021.

In the city of Martinsville, the decline is more dramatic. The population in 2021 was 13,517, down 30.6% from the 19,476 people who lived in the city in 1972. During this same period, Virginia’s population grew by 79%.

Martinsville’s population increased 8 out of the 49 years with the largest annual increase occurring between 2019 and 2020, when a 7.9% growth occurred. The largest decline was between 1979 and 1980, when the population dropped 4.5%. Overall, Martinsville has shrank by an average of 0.7% per year.

In 1972, 70.9% of the population in the city was white, and Black people represented 29%. In 2021 the white population decreased to 48.7% and the percentage of Blacks rose to 47%, while other races now make up 4.3% of the city’s residents.

As in Henry County, Martinsville has become much older, with the population of those 65 and older increasing by 25.3% from 1972 to 2021.

Patrick County has grown by 8.9% in nearly 50 years, up from 16,166 to 17,602.

The greatest increase occurred between 1976 and 1977 with 2.6%, and the greatest decline between 2014 and 2015, with a 1.2% drop. Overall, Patrick County has grown by an average of 0.2% per year.

The racial makeup of Patrick County is relatively unchanged, with 91.8% of the population white in 1972 and 92.4% in 2021. Over the same period, the Black population declined from 8.1% to 5.3%, and other races now make up 2.3% of the population.

Patrick County has also grown much older, with the number of residents 65 or greater increasing by 162.5%.

The city of Danville had 47,864 residents in 1972, 11.8% more than in 2021.

Danville’s racial makeup has changed from mostly white to mostly Black over the past half-century. In 1972, whites made up 75.9% of the population and in 2021 that number decreased to 44% while the Black population increased from 23.9% to 52.3%. Other races now make up 3.7% of the population in Danville.

The share of the population that is 65 and older in Danville increased from 11.9% in 1972 to 20.9% in 2021.

Pittsylvania County’s population is down 667 people from 60,639 in 1972 to 59,972 in 2021.

Opposite from Danville, the white population has grown in Pittsylvania County from 67.3% to 76.4% and the Black population has declined from 32.6% to 21.2%. Other races constituted 2.4% of the population in 2021 and the population of those 65 and older has increased 8.8%.

Franklin County has seen an 81.7% growth in the past 49 years from the 30,232 people who lived there in 1972 to 54,938 that lived there in 2021.

Despite substantial growth, the racial makeup in Franklin County remains relatively unchanged with 86.8% white in 1972 and 89.4% in 2021. The Black population declined from 13.1% to 7.9% and the races of others now makes up 2.7% of the population.

The share of the population that is 65 and older in Franklin County has increased from 9.6% in 1972 to 24.5% in 2021.

In Virginia, between 1972 and 2021, Fairfax County had the largest growth with 642,580 more residents and the city of Norfolk had the largest decline with 50,974 fewer people.

Nationally, between 1972 and 2021, California had the largest growth with 18.7 million more residents and the District of Columbia had the largest decline with 73,728 fewer people.

Among counties, Maricopa County, Arizona had the largest growth with 3.4 million and Wayne County, Michigan had the largest decline of 877,692 fewer residents.