A series of meetings has been scheduled this month to help formulate an action plan for Blue Ridge Rising, a regional planning effort purposed with uniting communities along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is encouraging members of the public to register and attend any of seven meetings hosted in North Carolina and Virginia.

There are 29 Parkway-adjacent counties in Virginia and North Carolina, and for the first time in the Parkway’s 87-year history, the gateway communities in both states will be engaging together to determine strategies that have wide ranging benefits for the region’s communities, a release stated.

Organized by the Foundation, funding for the project has been primarily provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

“We are very grateful to more than 400 people who attended the initial round of 30 local meetings and shared their thoughts and visions for the future,” said the Foundation’s chief executive officer, Carolyn Ward, in the release. “Every community offered innovative ideas for regional unity and growth.”

The Foundation will host seven regional meetings from Tuesday to Aug. 17 for community members to help select the top priority strategies for action. “It’s vital that we have widespread input to ensure that the action plan represents the needs of all Parkway communities,” Ward said in the release.

The first meeting will be held Tuesday at Meadowbrook Inn in Blowing Rock, North Carolina; at Morganton Community House in Morganton, North Carolina on Wednesday; and at The Barn at Edwards Farm in Galax on Thursday.

The remaining meetings will occur on Aug. 8 at Hampton Inn in Lexington; Aug. 9 at Hilton Garden Inn in Roanoke; at Lake Junaluska in Waynesville, North Carolina on Aug. 15 and at The Collider in Asheville, North Carolina on Aug. 17.

All meetings will be held from 3-5 p.m. and anyone may register to attend at blueridgerising.com/registration. The meetings are drop-in style, so people can come at any time during the two-hour window. The Foundation also invites participants to stay after each meeting for an optional social hour to meet other community leaders in the region.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Blue Ridge Rising is an initiative of the Foundation to strengthen cross-jurisdictional relationships, foster economic development within the region’s gateway communities, and establish a unified regional voice, the release stated.