For the third consecutive month unemployment rates across the region have improved across the board.

The unemployment rates for April, released last week by the Virginia Employment Commission, indicate an improvement by all localities in the region, the state and the country.

Martinsville and Henry County’s combined rate (Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical Area) fell from 3.7% to 3.3% from March to April, but up from 3% a year ago.

Unemployment rates not only decreased in Martinsville and Henry County but across the region including Patrick, Franklin, and Pittsylvania counties as well as the city of Danville.

The local region mirrored the unemployment averages statewide and nationally.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce lists 27 categories of jobs currently available through AmeriStaff, and specific jobs unfilled with 48 organizations and businesses including the Faneuil, Frith Construction Co., Integrity Staffing Solutions, Intermodall, Koch/Georgia Pacific and Laminate Technologies of Virginia.

The city of Martinsville is at 4.1% unemployment, the fourth highest rate in the state and tied with the city of Emporia and Brunswick County, but below the city of Danville at 4.2%, Northumberland County with 4.4% and Petersburg with 4.7%.

Numbers for April show Martinsville’s rate of 4.1% is down from 4.6% in March, but up from 3.8% last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3%, down from 3.5% the month before but up from 2.9% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate was 3.1% in April, down from 3.5% in March and down slightly from 3% in the same period the year before.

Virginia’s unemployment rate was at 2.5% in April, down from 2.8% in March and up from 2.4% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.1%, down from 3.6% the month prior and also down from 3.3% last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 24,117 and 23,382 are employed, leaving 735 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,645 with 5,411 employed, leaving 234 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,163 with 6,944 employed. There are 219 people without jobs in Patrick County.

In the region, the city of Danville’s unemployment rate declined from 4.5% to 4.2% over the past month, Pittsylvania County was down from 3.2% to 2.7% and Franklin County decreased from 2.9% to 2.6%.

Out of 133 localities statewide, Martinsville is at 128 along with Emporia City and Brunswick County. The city of Danville is at 131. Patrick County is 102 on the list, tied with the cities of Covington and Bristol and the counties of Russell, Buckingham and Accomack. Henry County is now 95th, tied with the cities of Richmond and Covington, and the counties of Essex, Appomattox and Carroll. Pittsylvania County is 71 along with the cities of Roanoke, Suffolk, Radford, and Harrisonburg, and the counties of Smyth, Amherst, Caroline and Charlotte. Franklin County is tied with the cities of Colonial Heights and Waynesboro, and Amelia and Spotsylvania counties at 66.

The lowest rate in the state for April goes to the counties of Arlington, Highland and Madison at 1.9%; followed by the cities of Falls Church and Poquoson at 2%; and Roanoke, Rockingham, Loudoun King and Queen, Hanover, Greene, Albermarle, Botetourt, Clarke and Fairfax counties, and Fairfax, Alexandria and Charlottesville cities all at 2.1%.

The Virginia Employment Commission announced that the number of initial claims decreased in the latest filing week to 2,401 and remained at the typical pre-pandemic volumes experienced in 2019.

For the filing week ending May 27, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 2,401, which was a decrease of 69 claimants from the previous week. Over half of initial claims with a self-reported industry were from manufacturing, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management, and health care and social assistance.

Continued weeks claimed totaled 12,821, which was essentially unchanged from the previous week but an increase of a 36% from the 9,426 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, and so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment. This is because the initial claims numbers represent claim applications; claims are then reviewed for eligibility and legitimacy.

In the week ending May 27, the advance U.S. figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 232,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised up by 1,000 from 229,000 to 230,000.

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 207,941 in the week ending May 27, an increase of 5,296 (or 2.6%) from the previous week. There were 183,446 initial claims in the comparable week in 2022.

Looking at preliminary data, most U.S. states reported increases on a seasonally unadjusted basis. Ohio’s preliminary weekly change (+2,133) was the largest increase. New York’s weekly change (+1,277) was the second largest increase. Illinois’s preliminary weekly change (+1,181) was the third largest increase. Connecticut’s weekly change (+875) was the fourth largest increase. Virginia’s preliminary weekly change (+433) was the eighth largest increase.