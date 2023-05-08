After a rise in unemployment rates across the region in January, numbers have improved across the board for two consecutive months.

The unemployment rates for March were released on Thursday by the Virginia Employment Commission and indicate an improvement by all localities in the region, the state and the country.

Martinsville and Henry County’s combined rate (Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical Area) fell from 3.8% to 3.7% from February to March, but up from 3.5% a year ago.

Unemployment rates not only decreased in Martinsville and Henry County but across the region including Patrick, Franklin, and Pittsylvania counties as well as the city of Danville.

The local region mirrored the unemployment averages statewide and nationally.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce lists 28 categories of jobs currently available through AmeriStaff, and specific jobs unfilled with 47 organizations and businesses including the city of Martinsville, Dan River Year AmeriCorps, Debbie's Staffing, Drake Extrusion, DRP Performance Products and Eastman.

The city of Martinsville is at 4.7% unemployment, the fifth highest rate in the state, below the city of Emporia at 4.8%, Lancaster County with 5.3%, the city of Petersburg with 5.4% and Northumberland County at 5.6%.

Numbers for March show Martinsville's rate of 4.7% is down from 4.9% in February, but up from 4.3% last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.4%, down from 3.6% the month before but up from 3.3% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate was 3.4% in March, down from 3.7% in February and down slightly from 3.5% in the same period the year before.

Virginia’s unemployment rate was at 2.8% in March, down from 2.9% in February and up from 2.7% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.6%, down from 3.9% the month prior and also down from 3.8% last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 24,415 and 23,576 are employed, leaving 839 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,743 with 5,473 employed, leaving 270 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,240 with 6,991 employed. There are 249 people without jobs in Patrick County.

In the region, the city of Danville's unemployment rate declined from 4.9% to 4.5% over the past month, Pittsylvania County was down from 3.3% to 3.2% and Franklin County decreased from 3.1% to 2.9%.

Out of 133 localities statewide, Martinsville is at 129; the city of Danville is at 127; Henry and Patrick counties are both 88th, tied with the counties of Carroll, Alleghany, and Richmond, and the cities of Harrisonburg, Richmond, Fredericksburg and Norfolk; and Pittsylvania County is 76 along with the cities of Roanoke and Galax, and the counties of Bland, Charles City, and Lunenburg; Franklin County is tied with the cities of Winchester, Waynesboro, and Chesapeake and the counties of Washington, Stafford, Amelia, Matthews and Rappahannock at 59.

The lowest rate in the state for March goes to Arlington County at 2.1%; followed by Alexandria City at 2.2%; Falls Church City and Madison County at 2.3%; and the counties of Loudoun, Greene, Hanover, Highland, Bath, Botetourt, Clarke, Fairfax, Frederick, and Rockingham and the cities of Fairfax and Charlottesville at 2.4%.

The Virginia Employment Commission announced that the number of initial claims increased in the latest filing week to 2,734, their highest level since August, but still at the low, pre-pandemic volumes of 2019.

For the filing week ending April 29, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 2,734, which was an increase of 895 claimants from the previous week. Over half of initial claims with a self-reported industry were from manufacturing, administrative and support and waste management, professional, scientific, and technical services, and health care and social assistance.

Continued weeks claimed totaled 12,390, which was little changed from the previous week but an increase of 71% from 7,253 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, and so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment. This is because the initial claims numbers represent claim applications; claims are then reviewed for eligibility and legitimacy.

In the week ending April 29, the advance U.S. figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 242,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised down by 1,000 from 230,000 to 229,000.

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 219,619 in the week ending April 29, a decrease of 5,518 (or -2.5%) from the previous week. There were 196,422 initial claims in the comparable week in 2022.

Looking at preliminary data, most U.S. states reported decreases on a seasonally unadjusted basis. New York’s preliminary weekly change (-9,358) was the largest decrease. Illinois’s weekly change (-2,654) was the second largest decrease. Georgia’s preliminary weekly change (-1,484) was the third largest decrease. New Jersey’s weekly change (-1,039) was the fourth largest decrease. Virginia’s preliminary weekly change (+1,021) was the fourth largest increase.