Registrar alerts about voting mailings; VSP gets new trooper from Henry County; Eastman declares dividend

Henry County registrar issues alert about mail
The Henry County registrar issued an alert to caution voters about responding to “third-party” mailings that claiming to ensure one’s election registration status.
Henry County Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn said her office recently has received complaints about mailings that were sent to the families of deceased residents with enclosed voter applications, the release from the county said.
“I want to make it clear that these third-party mailings are not from the Henry County registrar’s office,” Stultz-Vaughn said. “We don’t do campaigns to sign up new voters; we just process the applications as they come in. We are not behind these mailings so voters should remain hyper-vigilant to protect themselves from potential fraud or scams.”
Stultz-Vaughn said that any mail sent from the registrar’s office will have “Official Voting Information” marked on the envelope.
The mailings sent by these organizations often have included voter registration applications and advice to not “miss the chance to have your voice count.” They may also contain political advertisements.
“We work hard to uphold election integrity in this office and voters can remain confident that we don’t have dead people voting in our elections,” Stultz-Vaughn said. “As we continue to do our part to maintain election security, we ask that our residents also do their part by keeping an eye out for potential scams and misinformation.”
To check registration status or change voter information, visit https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.
Henry County man joins VSP
Trooper Zane M. Forbes, 26, of Henry County was one of 40 new Virginia State Police troopers who officially graduated from basic training last week. He will begin his career with VSP in Prince William County on Aug. 16.
Attendees received instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours, VSP said in a release, then then new troopers report to their individual duty assignments the week of Aug. 16 and spend six weeks paired up with a field training officer in his or her new patrol area.
Forbes has a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Virginia Tech and is a United States Army veteran.
Eastman declares quarterly dividend
Eastman Chemical Company, which has two facilities in Henry County, declared a quarterly cash dividend of 69 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable Oct. 1, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 15, the company said in a release.
Earlier this week, the company distributed an earnings report for the second quarter of the fiscal year that showed significant growth both from first quarter and the second quarter of 2020.
Sales revenue increased 38% year over year and was higher across all reporting segments, the company said in a release.
Compared to first quarter 2021, sales revenue increased in a volume/mix growth of 2%. The company cited a continued strong demand for construction materials.
“Our strong second-quarter results are directly related to the hard work and exceptional dedication of Eastman employees around the world,” board chair Mark Costa said in a release. “Second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS [earnings per share] were both quarterly records reflecting continued improvement in global economic growth, the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model, and our outstanding ability to execute. In our specialty businesses, we grew more than our end markets thanks to the progress we are making on our innovation and market development initiatives. Our focus on free cash flow resulted in strong performance in the first half of the year, with higher free cash flow than first half 2020.”
DMV establishes payment plan
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has established a program for some customers to pay their bills in online installments, allowing more than 150 customers per week to skip a trip to DMV and creates additional appointment opportunities for customers who require in-person service, DMV said in a release.
If customers owe fees as a result of not insuring their vehicles, they may be able to enter into a payment plan to pay the fees over time and continue driving.
In Virginia, in order to purchase license plates or register a vehicle (to receive decals), customers must certify that their vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.
For more information on DMV’s payment plan program, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/#statpay.asp.
Ridgeway man joins Angus group
Logan Collins of Ridgeway is a new member of the American Angus Association, which has
more than 25,000 active adult and junior members and maintains computerized records for more than 19 million registered Angus cows.
The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.
Henry County road closed
Starting Monday Creekside Drive in Henry County will be closed to through traffic a half mile from Carver Road for a bridge maintenance project. Directional signs will be posted. Weather permitting, the road will re-open to on Sept. 10.
Other road projects:
- Laurel Park Avenue is closed to through traffic about 0.3 of a mile from the intersection of Dogwood Drive in Henry County to allow for a pipe replacement. Weather permitting, the road is expected to open on Aug. 11. A detour and directional signs will be in place.
- Little Dan River Road in Patrick County is closed to through traffic between Hooker Creek Road and Mitchell Mill Road for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be place. Weather permitting, the road will re-open to traffic on Friday.
- On Tuesday a portion of Jacks Creek Road in Patrick County, between Woolwine Highway and Morrison School Road, will be closed to through for a bridge replacement over the Smith River. A detour and directional signs will direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be reopened this week.
- Intermittent work is being performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.
