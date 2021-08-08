Registrar alerts about voting mailings; VSP gets new trooper from Henry County; Eastman declares dividend

Henry County registrar issues alert about mail

The Henry County registrar issued an alert to caution voters about responding to “third-party” mailings that claiming to ensure one’s election registration status.

Henry County Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn said her office recently has received complaints about mailings that were sent to the families of deceased residents with enclosed voter applications, the release from the county said.

“I want to make it clear that these third-party mailings are not from the Henry County registrar’s office,” Stultz-Vaughn said. “We don’t do campaigns to sign up new voters; we just process the applications as they come in. We are not behind these mailings so voters should remain hyper-vigilant to protect themselves from potential fraud or scams.”

Stultz-Vaughn said that any mail sent from the registrar’s office will have “Official Voting Information” marked on the envelope.

The mailings sent by these organizations often have included voter registration applications and advice to not “miss the chance to have your voice count.” They may also contain political advertisements.