Registrar's office visits Magna Vista High School

The Registrar’s office visited Magna Vista High School to speak with seniors about the importance of voting and to make sure that as soon as they turn 18, students are registering to vote.

“We went out there … and did a registration drive,” said Dawn Shultz-Vaughn, registrar of the Henry County Electoral Board, at the April Henry County Electoral Board meeting. They registered around 70 seniors to vote and Shultz-Vaughn said that she “thought it was a very positive day.”

“They restored my faith,” she added, with their behavior and the respectful way they responded. Some students showed interest in working at elections and were sent the information to do so. The information for the students to sign up to register to vote once they turn 18 was also given out.

In other matters:

Shultz-Vaughn said that there will be no June primary election. Ellen Boone, secretary of the Henry County Electoral Board, said that this is because Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-9th, had no running opposition because of a lack of signatures.

Boone announced that the court has not yet decided on whether or not there will be a House of Delegates election in 2022 or if they will just wait until 2023. She added that there are multiple organizations that have said “that in order to have equal representation that it needs to be” this year because of redistricting.

Shultz-Vaughn announced that the Registrar’s Office will go through their roster and call all the workers that had signed up to work for at the June primary election to tell them it is not happening and to ask them if they are available to work the Nov. 9 primary election later in the year.

Shultz-Vaughn also spoke about redistricting. The Registrar’s office is beginning the process of sending out letters to everyone, but is waiting until they have all of the letters from the Department of Elections before they send out the information to avoid confusion if someone were to hear letters went out but did not yet receive theirs.

Shultz-Vaughn announced pulpit training on June 1 at 3 p.m. and June 2 at 5:30 p.m., and will keep those dates regardless of the cancelation of the June primary election. “That way we are not pressured at the last minute,” Shultz-Vaughn said. If they need refreshing in November the registrar’s office will go over it then, she added.

Boone said that the Democratic candidate for the 9th district did not get enough signatures to be on the November ballet, but she expects there to be a meeting to decide if there will be a caucus. Boone expects the candidate to be on the ballet regardless of not having enough signatures at this time.

Boone added that the Democratic candidate has to be certified by the congressional party by June 21 at 7 p.m. and that the date of the expected caucus is most likely going to be determined tonight at the district meeting.

Shultz-Vaughn and Boone discussed a risk limiting audit and determined that the next time they will need to have it done is in 2026.

Shultz-Vaughn said that they cancelled the ballet order that would have been for the June primary election.

Shultz-Vaughn also spoke about a rule that the Registrar’s office has to send out a notice when a voter is cancelled, because of moving out of state, death, etc., by both sending out a physical letter and also with an email version of the letter.

Boone spoke positively about the announcement that voter information no longer being shared with third parties.

Shultz-Vaughn reported that she ordered two charging carts to charge poll books easier than having them scattered across the room charging on separate cords. The carts were not too pricy and roll around to provide a more convenient and efficient charging situation.

Shultz-Vaughn said that the Registrar’s office has collected all the fees from representative candidates.

Shultz-Vaughn announced electoral board training which will take place in August in Blacksburg over a one day period.

The next Henry County Electoral Board meeting will be on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-224-2566.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.