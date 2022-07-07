Registration for 16th annual Back2School program starts Saturday at 8 area churches

Registration for the area’s largest back-to-school program starts Saturday at eight churches across the area.

The 16th annual Back2School program, started by The Community Fellowship Pastor Michael Harrison, will hold registration on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and on Tuesday, July 19, from 6-8 p.m.

“What we do is have registration events prior to what we call our big event,” Back2School Director Katie Whitlow said, referring to the day on which school supplies and shoes will be distributed. “We measure children’s feet so that we can make sure they have proper shoe sizes, and then the day of the big event we tell them an inspirational story.”

Whitlow said that the story is intended to “give hope and encouragement for the new school year.” At the distribution on Aug. 6, students will get their feet washed and receive a backpack, new school supplies and shoes.

The principle behind the feet washing, Harrison said, is that “it’s a humbling thing. Some people are like, ‘Don’t wash my feet,’ but we do it because Jesus did. That Last Supper he took off his robe, he put on a towel, took a basin and washed their feet.”

The majority of the funding for the program comes from donations, sponsors and grants from various organizations. Whitlow said that the cost to run the program each year is around $95,000 to $100,000, with the cost per child at $22.

For registration there are no financial requirements or restrictions. All families have to do is show up with their children. Sixteen churches, eight of them local, are participating this year as locations for registration and pickup, and around 100 churches help the program in other ways.

Both registration dates and the pickup will also have meals for people who come to register, and some locations will offer free haircuts.

New this year, Back2School will hold a special registration day on Wednesday at Hooker Field during the Mustangs game. The team is one of the sponsors. Admission to that game will be free for children.

On July 15-17 Back2School volunteers will be at Walmart to pass out request lists of school supplies that shoppers can choose to buy for the children, and people will also be able to register their children there as well.

Once everyone has registered, volunteers from all the locations will come together to pack the backpacks with supplies and pray over each church’s batch individually.

Back2School will have a pickup day with fewer people and a calmer environment for special needs children on Aug. 5 at The Community Fellowship. Families will be asked at registration if their children need any special accommodations.

“We really try to cater to the family,” Whitlow said. “It really is to also make it special for that special needs child who may not have the same opportunities as their siblings.”

Registration locations include: The Community Fellowship at 2674 Virginia Ave, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Fairway Baptist Church at 9427 Fairystone Park Hwy, Uptown Ministry Center at 145 E Main St., Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church at 1403 Rivermont Heights, First Baptist Ridgeway at 15 Church St., Hillcrest Baptist Church at 18075 AL Philpott Hwy and Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church at 755 Fairystone Park Hwy.

Since its beginning, Back2School has served more than 32,000 children. The program was started in 2007 because “we saw a need,” Harrison said: “students who need backpacks and shoes, but also needed school supplies.”

“The reason why we do it is because our motto is to demonstrate the love of god to our community and we do that through random acts of kindness so that we win the right to tell them about the greatest thing in the world,” Harrison said. “And we believe that’s Jesus.”

“Of course we want to support families and students as they prepare to go back to school,” Whitlow said. “But for us, it’s kind of the vessel to plant that seed that there is a community of people who love them and want to encourage them and connect them with God. It’s not about the shoes; it’s not about the backpacks — it’s something bigger.”

To donate, visit the website gob2s.com or see the volunteers at Walmart next weekend.