Remnants of Hurricane Ida to bring rain, wind and tornado threat to Southside

What's left of Hurricane Ida, the powerful storm that flirted with Category 5 status before slamming into Louisiana, will move across the area Wednesday bringing rain, winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

While the heaviest of the rain is expected to move through Northern Virginia, forecast models have shifted the track a bit to the south, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg wrote in a discussion Tuesday.

The spiral outer bands of rain are expected to develop by early Wednesday. The weather service reports occasional rain and a possible storm are possible before 2 p.m. Wednesday. More showers and storms are expected after 2 p.m.

Some of the storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. As of Tuesday, localities in Southside was not under any watches for potential severe weather.

"There is definitely a threat for a few brief tornadoes with the remnants of Ida," forecasters said Tuesday, noting the circulation is stronger than Tropical Storm Fred that moved through a few weeks ago.

The greatest threat for twisters will be before daybreak in Southside Virginia.