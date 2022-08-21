Repaving on Memorial Blvd. begins Tuesday

There will be traffic delays on Memorial Boulevard beginning Tuesday and ending on Saturday.

Construction crews from Apac-Atlantic Construction Company will be milling and paving the southbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard from Douglas Street to Dupont Road and southbound traffic will be routed to the center lane from approximately 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, a city release stated.

Congestion is expected, and motorists are encourage to avoid the area while the work is being done, said the release.

It is expected that the paving will be complete on Friday, leaving Saturday for striping and lane markings to be installed.

For more information, call the city Public Works Department at 276-403-5154.