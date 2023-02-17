Two people have been charged with assault and an investigation of a larceny involving a third person continues after an incident at the scene of a murder Tuesday night.

Charles Roark with Star News said he had just arrived at City Hall to cover a Martinsville Council meeting Tuesday night when he became aware of a shooting that had just taken place at Northview Garden Apartments on Stultz Road in Martinsville.

"I was redirected to the shooting at Northview Garden and headed over there and when I walked on the scene I encountered people saying 'This is too sensitive' and I 'shouldn't be here,'" Roark told the Bulletin on Friday. "I knew this was a news story, but they continued to harass me and some of the law enforcement on the scene got behind me and another officer told me to stand behind the [crime scene] line. Some of the officers even told the people there that it was a public event in a public place and I had a right to be there. Even some of the residents tried to protect me."

Roark said several minutes passed while he was covering the scene live on StarNews' Facebook page when "a woman whacked my phone out of my hand."

Roark said he picked his $1,000 iPhone off the pavement and continued reporting.

"I found out they had called off Lifecare [helicopter ambulance] and that meant it was probably a fatality, so I stayed until it was made official. As a reporter I wanted to know what was the end of the story."

Roark said he noticed there were so many people gathered around the ambulance that was parked at the entrance to the apartments that the ambulance was unable to leave, so the deputies on the scene asked everyone to move back, away from the emergency vehicle.

"One girl came at me, but another woman pulled her away and said 'No, you're going to get in trouble,'" said Roark. "Then a Black man appeared and said 'I'm going to knock it out of your hand,' and he did."

It wasn't until the following day, on Wednesday, when Roark was doing his daily live afternoon television show, that the producer told him he had gotten a few still pictures from the video of the phone that was still recording after it had been slapped out of Roark's hand the second time.

Roark began airing the still photos and some of the callers to the live show commented that the man in the photos, who was seen reaching for the phone almost immediately after it came to rest on the ground, appeared to be an officer.

The next morning, on Thursday, Roark received a phone call from Capt. Wayne Davis who told him he had information regarding his phone and wanted to come speak with him, Roark said.

Roark agreed and said Davis admitted to him that Investigator E.L. Harper had retrieved the phone, but handed it to a woman nearby.

The Bulletin reached out to Davis and to Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry on Friday asking for an explanation as to why Investigator Harper did not investigate who the owner of the iPhone was before giving it to the wrong person.

Davis did not respond, but Perry answered by email saying "we put together a statement that explains what was going on, what happened in the middle of the homicide, and what has been done so far. We have posted our statement to our Facebook page."

The long statement described the scene where a homicide had just occurred and family and friends were on the scene where emotions were running high.

"During all of this, unknowingly to us, an assault and larceny occurred to one of the media outlets that we became aware of later," the statement said. "... This led us to watch a media video and then go through our body camera video to put this incident together."

On the multiple sources of video "it can even be heard that the crowd is displeased with the proximity the video is coming from and that the family doesn't want to be filmed." The phone is then slapped out of Roark's hand. An investigator working the crime scene saw a woman reaching for the phone on the ground and "he picks it up and hands it to her," the statement says.

The investigation has "determined the phone was likely thrown in the dumpster," and Roark was told "'he can get it out of the dumpster," the release said.

The statement, credited to Perry at its conclusion, says three people have been identified: one has been charged with assault, a second person has been charged with assault and batter and a third is being investigated for his or her possible involvement in the larceny of the phone.

Roark said the phone remains missing and the names of those charged were not released.

"They called me yesterday [Thursday] and said they knew who swatted my phone and asked me if I wanted to prosecute and I said 'Absolutely.' People need to know that they are not allowed to do this," Roark said.

People have asked how a trained investigator at the scene of a homicide would pick up a cellphone on the ground and just hand to the nearest person without determining if that person is the rightful owner, said Roark.

"He could have asked for the phone's PIN number or just gone through the basics," Roark said. "With all of their cellphone training and cellphones being used as the number one source of evidence today, they would have had to know how to make sure who owned what."

The case at Northview Garden Apartments involved Deshawn Marquis Ross, 22 of Bassett and Jahari Keontae Pritchett, 22 of Martinsville.

A Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated that Ross and Pritchett got into an argument in one of the apartments and Pritchett shot Ross in the stomach at least once.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene and Pritchett was taken into custody the following morning and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.