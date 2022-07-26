Rescue squad funding formula to remain unchanged for now

The Henry County Board of Supervisors decided to hold off on making a decision about changing the disbursement formula from the Virginia Department of Health's Return to Locality Fund.

Public Safety Director Matt Tatum, at a regular meeting on Tuesday, asked the Board of Supervisors to appropriate $56,353 and to consider changing the disbursement formula of the funds to the volunteer rescue squads.

The Return to Locality Fund is derived from a fee for each vehicle registered in Henry County, and the money distributed is used for emergency medical services training, supplies and equipment.

The funds have been distributed equally among the five volunteer rescue squads and the Department of Public Safety. Tatum told the Board that he had devised a new formula that would provide $2,500 minimum to each squad, and the remaining funds would be distributed based on the number of calls responded to during the previous 12 months.

"The changes have been discussed with the rescue squad captains," said Tatum.

Under the new plan, instead of each department getting $9,375, the Henry County Department of Public Safety would get $18,751; Ridgeway would receive $12,846; Fieldale-Collinsville would collect $10,618; Bassett would get $6,473; Horsepasture would receive $4,504 and Axton would get $3,061.

Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan said she had concerns about the proposed change.

"On behalf of Horsepasture, we are totally volunteer and they would get a decrease," said Buchanan. "This looks like it's benefiting the paid staff."

Tatum pointed out that the Department of Public Safety was now answering about 60% of the calls.

"This is something we need to think about," said Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant. "We don't need to make a decision on this right away."

The Board voted unanimously to appropriate the money, but not to distribute it under the new formula.

"We will distribute the money as we have been doing and then come up with a plan," said County Administrator Dale Wagoner.

In other matters the Board:

Heard Treasurer Scott Grindstaff report that nearly 92% of personal property taxes had been collected as of June 30 and almost 94% of real estate taxes had been collected.

Approved the appropriation of $25,520 from the State Asset Forfeiture funds for the purchase of rifle optics used on patrol rifles.

Approved the appropriation of $10,743 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice 2020 State Criminal Alien Assistance Program. The Sheriff's Department will use the funds for deputy overtime to cover staff shortages, special operations and off-site security of inmates during medical procedures.

Approved an additional $50,044 in local funds to support salary compression increases at a rate of $100 per year of continuous service for deputy sheriffs with at least 3 years of service. The average increase per eligible deputy will be $1,000.

Approved $276,056 to Vest's Sales & Service Inc. of Check for the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Ram 5500 4x4 Osage ambulance.

Approved $358,021 to Excel Truck Group of Roanoke for the purchase of a 2024 Mack LR front loader garbage truck.

Approved $39,472 in additional funding to the Blue Ridge Regional Library System as the County's portion of an intended 5% raise for library employees.

Approved $123,958 to Trane Technologies for the purchase of a control system for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.