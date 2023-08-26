The first of four Martinsville park community feedback meetings was held at Southside Park Thursday evening — and attendees agreed that upgrades were needed.

The series of meetings began with a commitment from the city to make upgrades to the 12 city parks with $500,000 in funds allocated for park upgrades in 2022 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The meetings, held by the city, aim to take a collaborative approach with residents who use the city parks and find out what they feel needs to be done. Once the meetings are completed, a park improvement plan will be created.

The city is partnering with Site Collaborative, a landscape architecture firm; River District Consulting Group and the West Piedmont Planning District Commission.

In partnership with the regional planning commission, the city was able to secure a $40,000 grant from the USDA Rural Development Office, that will be supplemented by a $10,000 local match, to start the parks improvement plan.

The meetings are set up with multiple stations where representatives from the partner organizations ask anyone who wants to participate questions about the parks they use.

They begin by collecting demographic information about the participants before sending them to station one, where they put two different colored stickers on a map. One that shows where they live and the other that shows what park they use.

Next, participants went to boards with different questions about parks on them.

The first asked what participants thought was the best part about city parks. The feedback given said that participants liked the variety of parks and the amount of parks available throughout the city.

The next board asked participants to share what they thought needs work the most in the parks and responses included: updated equipment, public and private restrooms at parks, improved concession areas, more community events at parks, more inclusivity with sports, improved or added trail systems and for parks to be more neighborhood specific.

The next question asked how satisfied participants were with the care and maintenance of the parks. One voted satisfied and four voted dissatisfied.

At the next station, participants were presented with two boards full of pictures of different amenities and activities and were asked to chose three that they would like to see in or improved in the city parks.

Votes were: playground, 6; basketball, 5; baseball, 3; festivals, 3; football, 3; live music, 3; nature trails, 2; skateboarding, 2; tennis, 2; inclusive recreation, 1; sidewalk connections to the park, 2; soccer, 2; kayaking, 2; running/walking path, 2; fitness center, 1; greenway trails, 1; hiking trails, 1; outdoor sculptures, 1; grilling, 1; and multi-purpose field, 1.

The last station featured maps of individual city parks and participants were asked specific questions about the parks that they use.

For Southside Park, participants mostly drive to the park with one person who lives close by walking to the park; they use the park to play baseball and softball, walk dogs and to sit and watch nature; and think it could use a dog park, upgraded playground equipment, more entertainment spaces, security and more upkeep of grass and fields.

For West End, participants said that fences are broken, the grass in sports courts needs work, there is outdated equipment, the girls softball field is in disrepair, shelters and grills are needed, additional parking should be added and the ball fields on the west side of the park need repair. It was also suggested that a walking trail be added.

For Baldwin Park, participants noted that it used to be used by schools for activities but no longer is, that the Lincoln Street extension needs upgrading, basketball courts need improvement and the restrooms are always closed and inaccessible.

The remaining meetings are: Aug. 29 at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, Aug. 31 at Baldwin Park and Sept. 7 at Chatham Heights Park. All meetings take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The meetings are open house style meaning anyone interested in attending can show up at any time during the time window as there will be no presentation by organizers, just a conversation and feedback on what the parks may need.