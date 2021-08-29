Restaurant sought for lunch program; GOP opens local headquarters

Restaurant sought for lunch program

The West Piedmont Planning District Commission is seeking partner restaurants to help provide meals to low-to-moderate-income senior citizens in the region.

The restaurants would be reimbursed $20 per contributed meal, a release from Henry County announced. The program is designed to meet urgent needs in the community related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kathleen McEvoy, community development specialist for WPPDC, said that in the release that the reimbursement is a flat rate to cover the meal and other associated costs, such as packaging.

Henry County, in partnership with the WPPDC, was recently awarded $400,000 from the Virginia Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus program to underwrite this effort.

During a 35-week period the Southern Area Agency on Aging will be responsible for distributing the meals to approximately 300 qualifying seniors in Henry, Patrick, Franklin, and Pittsylvania counties; and the cities of Martinsville and Danville.

Each senior will receive one lunch, and the day of the week will vary depending on location.

Restaurants can contact the WPPDC for examples of sample meals.