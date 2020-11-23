Restaurants seeing smaller orders for Thanksgiving plates

Mary’s Diner, located on Piney Forest Road in Danville, has offered Thanksgiving packages and plates for guests ever since the restaurant opened nearly 70 years ago, and 2020 will be no different.

The diner will put together meals of turkeys, side dishes, desserts and other fixings during this holiday season, owner and operator Jimmy Farlow said, just as it has when his grandmother, Mary Williams, first opened the eatery’s doors.

This Thanksgiving, though, Farlow said he has seen a change in customer habits. The restaurant is seeing fewer orders and smaller orders as people likely plan for smaller holiday gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic reaching new heights.

And that’s being seen across the Southside, as restaurants in Martinsville and the surrounding area plan to remain open to serve but are seeing takeout orders that are smaller than in the past.

Sirloin House, for instance, is open for in-person dining on Thanksgiving Day, and it’s also dealing with the orders from families who want the meal but don’t want to do the cooking.