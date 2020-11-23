Restaurants seeing smaller orders for Thanksgiving plates

Mary’s Diner, located on Piney Forest Road in Danville, has offered Thanksgiving packages and plates for guests ever since the restaurant opened nearly 70 years ago, and 2020 will be no different.
The diner will put together meals of turkeys, side dishes, desserts and other fixings during this holiday season, owner and operator Jimmy Farlow said, just as it has when his grandmother, Mary Williams, first opened the eatery’s doors.
This Thanksgiving, though, Farlow said he has seen a change in customer habits. The restaurant is seeing fewer orders and smaller orders as people likely plan for smaller holiday gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic reaching new heights.
And that’s being seen across the Southside, as restaurants in Martinsville and the surrounding area plan to remain open to serve but are seeing takeout orders that are smaller than in the past.
Sirloin House, for instance, is open for in-person dining on Thanksgiving Day, and it’s also dealing with the orders from families who want the meal but don’t want to do the cooking.
“We’ve seen it’s much smaller gatherings this year. There has not been nearly as many orders as we’ve had in the past,” Jimmy Farlow said. “We’ve got a lot of prepared plates where it may be two people at home and not having family come in. We sort of work the whole spectrum of how people would order food, from one person to 10 or 15.”
Similar establishments in Martinsville and around the Southside are offering orders for Thanksgiving meals to take away.
Holiday orders have hardly slowed down at all at O’Kelly’s Deli & Pastries, according to CEO Wyndy Collie. She said the chain — which has a location at 8425 AL Philpott Highway in Martinsville, along with others across the region and into North Carolina — usually will see about 500 orders for hams and 250 others for turkey trays each Thanksgiving, and numbers are trending in that direction again this year.
Collie said orders can be made at any of the locations, but all of the food is prepared at the Piney Forest location. The chain also offers an assortment of side dishes and cakes, and Collie estimated that they sell about 500 dozens of dinner rolls.
“So far the numbers have been about the same,” she said. “It’s very refreshing to know that people trust us and let us help them make their holiday special.”
Growing business
Elsewhere in the Martinsville area, Sirloin House, located at 500 Commonwealth Blvd. West, offers take-away orders of various Thanksgiving meal fixings, and the restaurant will also be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Support Local Journalism
Manager Donna Proctor said that people can order family meals in advance up until Wednesday. She was cautious about estimating how many orders the restaurant has taken so far, however.
“We’ve had quite a few orders for the turkey dinners,” she said. “You really can’t tell because some people like to wait until the last minute to order. We usually have quite a few.”
Wanda Ashley, owner of Ashley’s Taste of Home at 2468 Kings Mountain Road in Martinsville, said she’s taken about 40 orders for take-away Thanksgiving meals during the past three weeks.
It’s just the second year she has offered the option, but she said, “definitely the numbers are way up.”
She, too, is seeing orders that indicate smaller gatherings.
“I think it’s because more people are eating at home, and they’re more concerned with the COVID and everything,” Ashley said. “I see more smaller family get-togethers.”
At Midtown Market, located at 7 Chambers St. in Danville, Meat Manager Kent Waller said the market and deli handles orders for about 100 hams, turkeys or beef roasts each year around this time.
“It keeps you busy,” Waller said of the holiday. “It’s going to be close. Even with the virus, it’ll be close [to the same number as previous years].”
Open Thanksgiving Day
For those who don’t want to eat at home, Ashley’s Taste of Home is offering Thanksgiving Day reservations limited to 25 people per sitting each hour between noon and 4 p.m.
The results of a small survey of larger chain restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Martinsville and Danville yielded few results, with Applebee’s locations in both cities operating with normal hours and Danville’s Texas Steak & Ale House planning to be open from noon to 8 p.m.
At Mary’s Diner, Farlow said that, despite the slowdown, he was grateful for the continued support of the restaurant’s regular customers. Though the diner is still limited in how many people can sit inside, Farlow expects takeout orders placed on Thanksgiving Day to replace some of that business.
“A lot of folks, when it gets to holiday time, call us immediately. Their parents did and their grandparents did, so it’s sort of a natural progression,” Farlow said. “It’s really nice to be a part of the community and be somewhat of a tradition here.”
Parker Cotton is a reporter for the Danville Register & Bee and the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at pcotton@registerbee.com or 434-791-7985
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.