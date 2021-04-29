Retired school teacher scolds Henry County administrator about use of new sales tax money

“”Mr. Hall, we did not vote for a 1% increase to pay off former debt,” Carter said. “While we listen to Hall’s whining about the cost of schools and reversion, he fails to mention that the county will receive a great deal of CARES Act money again this summer.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carter pointed to a previous occasion during the 2016-17 budget when she accused Hall of attempting to misuse about $600,000.

“It appears you were trying to take the school’s savings to pay debt service already promised by the county budget instead of allowing Henry County Public Schools to make needed repairs,” Carter said. “You did relent … but the next year you discouraged savings and made an agreement that the schools could keep the first $500,000 in savings while the county clawed back the next $500,000.

“Now you are clawing into the 1% tax. When will it end?”

Neither Hall nor any of the members of the board addressed Carter directly, but Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin, a former schools superintendent, asked Hall if he had consulted with state and legal officials regarding his intended use of part of the money generated through the new tax.

Hall said that he had and was assured the planned use as presented in the budget was legal and proper.