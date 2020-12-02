Retired Stanley Furniture executives sue for default on pension payments

The only exception is John Hart Matthews, the trustee of the John Craig Matthews 1998 irrevocable trust.

The suit names the exact amounts due each plaintiff, with annual DCP payments ranging from $13,250 to $47,350 and monthly SERP payments from $102 to $1,315.

Multiple messages requesting comment from company executives in High Point, N.C., received no response.

Furniture Today has reported that Stanley Furniture President Adam Tilley and Stone & Lee Manager Matthew W. Smith said they were both unaware of the lawsuit and had no comment on the matter.

Stanley was founded in Henry County in 1924 and became the county's largest employer. In 2012, it moved its headquarters to High Point and closed its local operations.

The suit says the problems began after an asset sale in March of 2018.

Both pension plans were closed to new participants, and the only function of the administrator was the disbursement of the funds according to the retirement agreement.

In September 2018, another partial sale of assets occurred, and Stanley Furniture LLC became responsible for the DCP payments, and Stone & Leigh LLC became the administrator for the SERP payments.