Rev. Elwood Gallimore, dead at 73

A Henry County pastor who not only preached polygamy, but practiced it, has passed away.

The Rev. Elwood H. Gallimore, 73, of Martinsville, died on Thursday at the Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, according to an obituary from Bassett Funeral Service.

Gallimore's story became national news in January 1993 when it was learned that, in addition to his 42-year-old legally married wife, he had taken a 16-year-old girl in his congregation of Evangelistic Tabernacle in Bassett as his second wife.

The Virginia State Police began investigating and seized over 400 videotapes of services at the church.

When the investigation was concluded, police determined that Sabrina Simpkins was over the age of consent and although Gallimore said he had married her "in the eyes of God," he was not married to her legally.

So they found a statute of seduction over a century old that makes it illegal to have sex with a virgin after making a false promise of marriage and slapped Gallimore with it.

And they charged Simpkins' parents, also members of Gallimore's church, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It was during this time that Gallimore told the Washington Post that Janice, his legally married wife, was hospitalized "for nerves" for several days after he proposed to Simpkins and he did not legally marry the teenager to avoid breaking the law.

Gallimore said at the time that he believed when a woman accepted a man's marriage proposal, the two were joined by God from that point forward.

"I asked her and I said 'If you don't want to, just say no.' That's how simple it is," Gallimore told the Washington Post. "She said, 'That's it. I want it.' She wasn't forced into it or pushed into it."

But Bob Bushnell, who was Henry County's commonwealth's attorney at the time, said not only was Gallimore old enough to be Sabrina's father, but he was also the girl's pastor and played a supervisory role in that capacity.

Janice left Gallimore briefly, but by June 1993, she and Simpkins defended their husband in the Floyd County Circuit Court before a jury and Judge Kenneth Devore.

Devore dismissed the charges against Simpkins' parents and when the jury could not reach a verdict in Gallimore's case, the unordained "Brother Elwood" was "set free" as Gallimore said from the courthouse steps.

The man with two wives was seen putting both spouses in his cherry-red Mercury Capri XR2 and driving away.

"This isn't the first time a [nearly] 17-year-old has fallen in love with someone older than them and certainly won't be the last," Devore said before dismissing the charge against Gallimore. "This isn't a cult and this isn't Waco, Texas."

Three months after the trial, Janice filed for a divorce after 26 years of marriage and Gallimore announced that he would legally marry Simpkins when the divorce became final. He married his teenage bride in March 1994.

Janice died in September 2007 and not only was Gallimore listed in the obituary as her husband, but he preached her funeral and officiated her burial at Henry Memorial Park.

Gallimore returned to the quiet life he lived before the media frenzy and was seen occasionally shopping at a local store, and he continued to pastor and preach at the Evangelistic Tabernacle of the Lord Jesus Christ in Bassett.

His last sermon on March 27, just four days before he died, is posted on YouTube and shows Gallimore beginning his sermon with a topic he spoke about often: polygamy.

"He meant exactly what he said and when we take God at his Word then everything's going to be alright," Gallimore preached. "But too many want to put their interpretation on it when it meant exactly what it said."

At some point, Gallimore apparently took another wife in addition to Simpkins. His obituary lists survivors as his wives, Sabrina Hope and Sarah Ruth, seven children, 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral for Gallimore will be on Wednesday in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel followed by the burial at Henry Memorial Park.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

