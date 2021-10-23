Reversion enters final stages but uncertainties remain

The update to the county will occur during the 3 p.m. session in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building, less than 4 hours before the public hearing in council chambers.

County Administrator Tim Hall said at a community meeting in Horsepasture last week that the required public hearing in the county on the voluntary settlement agreement will likely take place in November, and then a similar ordinance adopting the agreement must be approved by majority vote among the six members of the board of supervisors.

If one were to consider the odds of reversion's passage through this phase, it might be accurate to conclude - this is where it gets dicey.

Weighing the chances

Discounting any potential intervention of a court order created by someone successfully making an argument that the process might be illegal, there are three opportunities likely to occur in the next 4 weeks where reversion could be halted, if not stopped altogether.

The first will occur when the city council takes up its vote on first reading of the reversion ordinance. There are five members on city council, and one of them, Tammy Pearson, already has indicated her capacity for voting against the process for what she describes as its lack of transparency.