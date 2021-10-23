Reversion enters final stages but uncertainties remain

The end of the reversion process for Martinsville becoming a town in Henry County is within sight now, but the uncertainties of the outcome remain.
The next requirement in the process will occur on Tuesday at 7 p.m. when City Council will hold a public hearing on a voluntary settlement agreement between the city and the county outlining the specifics of Martinsville's reversion.
Council is not expected to act on anything related to reversion on Tuesday; in fact, they may not even comment. The recommendation from the administration as listed in the agenda advises council to "conduct the hearing and accept comment" from the public, and "No other action by council is necessary regarding this matter at this meeting."
Council is slated to take action 9 days after the public hearing, when a meeting will be held on Nov. 4, and an ordinance adopting the agreement will be presented for council's approval by majority vote.
A second vote by council on the same ordinance is also required and is scheduled to occur on Nov. 9.
The Henry County Board of Supervisors may have agreed to Martinsville reverting to a town, but they are not as eager as the city to move the matter along quickly.
The board of supervisors have called on County Attorney George Lyle and their reversion attorney, Jeremy Carroll, to update them "on the proceedings of the commission and the next steps in the reversion process," their agenda states.
The update to the county will occur during the 3 p.m. session in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building, less than 4 hours before the public hearing in council chambers.
County Administrator Tim Hall said at a community meeting in Horsepasture last week that the required public hearing in the county on the voluntary settlement agreement will likely take place in November, and then a similar ordinance adopting the agreement must be approved by majority vote among the six members of the board of supervisors.
If one were to consider the odds of reversion's passage through this phase, it might be accurate to conclude - this is where it gets dicey.
Weighing the chances
Discounting any potential intervention of a court order created by someone successfully making an argument that the process might be illegal, there are three opportunities likely to occur in the next 4 weeks where reversion could be halted, if not stopped altogether.
The first will occur when the city council takes up its vote on first reading of the reversion ordinance. There are five members on city council, and one of them, Tammy Pearson, already has indicated her capacity for voting against the process for what she describes as its lack of transparency.
The other four members appear to be in lockstep with one another in support of making reversion happen, and as soon as possible. To the oddsmaker, it might be considered a poor bet that the majority of council would do anything but vote for the approval of the reversion ordinance on Nov. 4 and again on Nov. 9.
Those odds change when the matter comes before the board of supervisors.
In Henry County there are six members on the board. A seventh seat, known as the tiebreaker, was eliminated in 2007.
The affect of a tie in Henry County is the same as a majority "no" vote. In both cases, the measure is not approved.
Now consider there are two supervisors, Debra Buchanan of the Horsepasture District and Joe Bryant of the Collinsville District, who voted not only against a memorandum of understanding between city and county governments regarding reversion, but also against the voluntary settlement agreement.
Both Buchanan and Bryant have given no indication they intend to vote differently on an ordinance adopting the agreement.
"If another supervisor would vote, and they have three, that would delay the process, am I right?" asked Andrew Palmer, who is running against Bryant at a recent televised debate between the two.
"One-hundred percent," answered Bryant.
"So if we delay the process, one thing that I would love to see happen... is we delay the process until another cycle happens with the council members to where some people run that say 'I'm against reversion, could we stop it?" Palmer asked.
"Yes sir," said Bryant.
It is unclear how long such a delay might be, but it would put reversion back in the laps of city council members without an agreement with the county.
If the conditions of reversion without the county's agreement would have been better, it would have been incumbent upon the city's reversion attorney, Stephen Piepgrass, to advise so. Instead, Piepgrass counseled city council to accept reversion by agreement.
So, to those opposing reversion, it would appear that all hopes might lie with the chance that one among supervisors T. J. "Tommy" Slaughter, David Martin, Jim Adams or Ryan Zehr might decide to vote against an ordinance approving an agreement they have already voted for in some form twice before.
For those supporting reversion, the hope would be that the same four members of the board of supervisors hold fast with earlier intentions.
Bryant said he is still daunted by the fact that state law allows five people, in this case city council members, to choose the future direction of all of Martinsville and Henry County.
He said he fears the worst for Henry County is yet to come when annexation, a legal process whereby a Town of Martinsville can claim property in Henry County as its own, goes into effect 10 years after Martinsville becomes a town.
"I've seen a map that the city sent us showing us what they wanted to take," said Bryant.
Palmer pointed to one person in the city as the driving force behind the push to reversion.
"I would go on record as saying the Assistant City Manager and City Attorney [Eric Monday] is the one that's pushing this, and his number one goal is to annex properties in Henry County."
Said Bryant: "I do believe one key person in the city is pushing this whole thing and I believe the council members are going along with it. I don't know why. I don't know what the motive is behind it, but I do see that there is a connection there and I do believe that annexation is a very, very big part of why the city wants to revert to a town."
