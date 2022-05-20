Reversion expenses top $1 million in the City

City officials say as of May 18, over $1.1 million has been spent on reversion and "unfortunately that number will grow."

How much more, no one seems to know. In fact, at the past two budget work sessions, City Manager Leon Towarnicki explained he excluded the cost of reversion from the budget because he "had no idea what it costs." He said when the bills come in, they get paid through the general fund balance.

On Wednesday council members were told reversion expenses had exceeded $780,000 and another $70,000 had been committed to an attorney designated to argue reversion before the Virginia Supreme Court on the City's behalf.

But 24 hours later the City went public on its Facebook page admitting the number had swelled to $1,139,696.99 and growing.

"The cost of reversion has more than doubled for the City of Martinsville since Henry County backed out of the Voluntary Settlement Agreement in December of 2021," a release on Friday stated. "Prior to reversion, city leaders understood that the reversion process would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. However after a deep look into the city's financial future, all five city council members felt reversion was necessary in order for our city to continue to progress and move forward."

One of those members, Jim Woods, was ousted by Tammy Pearson, the newcomer on Council who has been critical of the reversion process and remains unconvinced that it is in the best interests of the citizens of Martinsville.

And then last month Council voted 3-2 to sue the Commonwealth of Virginia for putting reversion to a vote. Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles joined Pearson in voting against taking the legal action.

After the meeting Bowles refused to provide an explanation to the Bulletin as to why she flipped on the issue saying: "I have no comment."

From December 2019 to November 2021, the City spent "$485,153.08 to conduct a reversion study, negotiate the Memorandum of Understanding and Voluntary Settlement Agreement, and pay for legal services. This resulted in the Voluntary Settlement Agreement, which brought the reversion process to its final step," the release said. "In December 2021, Henry County breached the Voluntary Settlement Agreement by backing out. As a result, the process has turned into a contested reversion costing the City of Martinsville $654,543.91 in additional expenses."

In the release, the City blames the County for a legal process that now exceeds $1.1 million and "will grow."

"Had the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted to not approve the Memorandum of Understanding to end negotiations or honor the terms of the Voluntary Settlement Agreement, hundreds of thousands of dollars would have been saved," the release stated. "City administration and a majority of City Council still feels that the benefits of reversion exceed the cost of the process, as reversion would result in lower taxes for our citizens and opportunities for Martinsville to grow."

Despite claiming confidence the growing cost of reversion is still worth it, no one on City Council or in the administration appears to know to what limit the City will go.

Pearson expressed her concern at the meeting on Wednesday about an expense that had no cap on it and wasn't listed in the new fiscal budget.

That would be "giving another tool to Henry County and will give them an indication of your political will," City Attorney Eric Monday said to Pearson. "It's no good telling your adversary what you war budget is."

By Saturday afternoon, 118 people had commented on the City of Martinsville's Facebook post.

"This is so sad just because they don't want the citizens to have a voice/vote in this. Just a waste of taxpayer's dollars," wrote Michael Kirby.

"Just a question how many studies have been performed and by who," wrote Christopher Minor. "How much changed between each study? Many people are against this happening so why is [it] constantly pushed."

Neisha Webster said she opposed reversion because of the effect it will have on schools.

"When we purchased our home, that was one of our major factors in our home location because we wanted our children to attend city schools," wrote Webster. "If this is going to cause my children to have to go to Magna vista or Bassett, then absolutely not. Had we wanted them to attend either of those schools we would have purchased our home in their school district."

"To me, it sounds like the City of Martinsville is upset that the County would not assume and pay off the debt for them," wrote Christopher Evans. "Had the City been more fiscally responsible, reversion would never need to be a thing."

City officials and Council Members have repeatedly emphasized throughout the process that the Voluntary Settlement Agreement freed Henry County of assuming any of the City's debt. The financial impact to the County comes from services that would become its responsibility and no longer the obligation of Martinsville as a town.

But Nancy Hall pointed out that means the debt of the City will become the debt of the town and that means the cost will be passed on to Martinsville residents including the legal fees incurred to get there.

"It passes to us, the residents of the City of Martinsville," wrote Hall. "How much has already been spent on studies over the last few years?"

Karen Davidson wrote she didn't want reversion and wouldn't support any Council Member who did. Sharmain Thornton-Hairston wrote that the City should "just let it go" and to "stop wasting City money."

"Notice that in this whole piece you never mention what the people want," wrote Makunda Abdul-Mbacke. "It's all about City Council and administrators. Let the people vote on it."

Wrote Kelly Peters: "No one but the City Council wants this. Just give up. Stop wasting money. Use the money you're wasting to attract businesses."

Legal costs going forward

In April, Henry County Attorney George Lyle told the Bulletin that previous to the governor signing into law a bill this session that requires reversion to be approved by voters in the City, the process only required a three-judge panel to enter a final order.

"Previously they just entered the order if they thought appropriate, but now they have to hold a referendum before they can enter the order and if the referendum fails, the order would not be entered. Either way, there's going to have to be a referendum."

Regardless, Lyle expressed confidence that reversion will eventually occur if the City pushes long enough.

"This is a mix of politics and law, and if leaders in the City continue to pursue reversion it will legally occur, but we need to get it right," said Lyle. "This is a big move. Let's take the time to do it right and get it right."

Meanwhile the City is contesting the legality of the referendum bill the governor signed and intends to argue the case before the State Supreme Court.

"I think they're going to wage a public relations war," said Henry County businessman and former Iriswood District Candidate for Supervisor Eric Phillips. "Eric Monday would have you believe everything the County is saying is a lie, so we're going to be doing a lot of public relations to tell the truth. Get ready for a public information officer war."

Since the breakdown of the reversion agreement, Henry County hired Brandon Martin, a former reporter for the Henry County Enterprise, to fill the seat of a newly created public information officer position for both the County and the Public Service Authority.

Several months after the County hired Martin, the City created a similar position and hired Kendall Davis, a former reporter for WDBJ-TV in Roanoke.

Martin produced a document earlier in the week, showing Henry County had spent $267,890.39 on reversion costs as of May 10. Whether his action precipitated a reaction by the City is unclear, but antics between the two governing bodies is not beneath either of them.

The City has served Henry County with papers delivered personally by the Deputy Chief of the Martinsville Police Department and Henry County responded in kind by serving the City with papers delivered personally by the Henry County Sheriff's Department.

Monday told the Bulletin after the City served its papers on the County that it was done to "drive home the point."

"We could have started this fight a long time ago," said Phillips, but if they are going to wage a public relations war where everyone who disagrees with them is a liar, the County is not going to sit back and be silent."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

