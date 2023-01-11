Reversion is dead, rate hike likely, homelessness uptown

Reversion is dead, utility rates are likely to rise and concerns over an increasing homeless population uptown were aired at a marathon City Council meeting Tuesday night.

It was a standing-room only crowd in Council Chambers for the first regular meeting of the new year, and Mayor LC Jones called to those standing in the hall just outside the Chamber doors telling them that the meeting could also be viewed on a television monitor in the lobby downstairs.

Departing from the order of the printed agenda, Council Member Tammy Pearson was called upon to read a resolution that killed Martinsville's plans to revert from a city to a town in Henry County.

"I was elected two years ago and fought hard against the process," Pearson said. "So very many of our citizens from all parts of the city spoke to me."

Plans that were put in motion over three years ago along with over $1 million in legal expenses to the City came to an end on a 3-2 vote when Mayor LC Jones, Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls and Pearson voted to terminate the reversion proceedings. Council members Kathy Lawson and Chad Martin voted against adoption of the resolution.

"Before you pull the plug on this, have two or three sessions where people talk. Go through a budget session to see what we are dealing with. Martinsville is fiscally stressed," Martin said. "You're throwing over a million dollars away."

Lawson read a letter she said a citizen had given to her to read. She did identify the citizen.

"At least take the same due diligence Council took to do this, to stop it," read Lawson. "I'm not for or against reversion, I'm for whatever the right solution is."

Lawson said the City will have a tough upcoming budget, and Council could decide to "press pause" on reversion instead of killing it.

"We have pipes that are 70 years old and could cost $2 or $3 million," said Martin. "You will see the numbers and you will see what Martinsville is dealing with."

Rawls blamed the Virginia Code for making the entire reversion process antagonistic.

"Some people are concerned we might wait to do this," Rawls said. "During the election there was only one city official trying to make a case, and the vice mayor was going back and forth. We've not listened to our public."

Rawls and Jones campaigned, with Pearson's endorsement, that if they were elected the three would bring an end to reversion.

"It frustrates me to think that if we accept reversion, all of our problems will go away," said Rawls. "We like Sheriff Draper and our deputies. We like our schools. There is so much evidence that there is a consensus that this [reversion] is a status quo."

Rawls said he had spent an inordinate amount of time looking at the city budget, blamed the previous council for failing to make a convincing case for reversion and reminded everyone that 33 out of 36 people who spoke at a Commissions on Local Governments hearing spoke in opposition to the City reverting.

"Martinsville has a tremendous opportunity," said Rawls. "Developers are coming and a lot of people want to live here."

Utility rates

Pushed near the end of a three and a half hour meeting, Electric Director Durwin Joyce made his case for the need to increase electric rates in Martinsville by 14%.

"This has been going on quite a few years," said Joyce. "Now here we are in 2023 and these projections are continuing to go up. The COS (Cost of Service) indicated a 14% increase is needed. We propose an 8% increase for all rates effective Feb. 1 and an additional 6% effective July 1."

"All utilities are needing to raise rates," said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "It's simply a reality."

Towarnicki explained that electric rates are determined by the cost of the energy, the cost of transmission and the cost of distribution.

"Transmission is an issue that's starting to have a significant impact," Towarnicki said. "We recently bought a block of power, and it's doubled."

Towarnicki told Council members that the administration was not asking them to take action at Tuesday night's meeting and Council didn't, but the matter will be considered when Council meets on Jan. 24.

With a PowerPoint presentation, Joyce illustrated how an 8% rate increase would make a residential electric bill using 1,000 kwh rise from the current cost of $128.64 to $139.85.

By comparison, the current rate for the same amount of electricity varies from $110.24 in Bristol to $157.98 with Appalachian Power. The rate in Franklin County is $141.30, and in Danville it is $151.

State of uptown

A discussion about an increasing homeless population in the uptown area began Tuesday night with Barry Williams, who recently said he was transported to Martinsville from Danville, given a tent, and told to find a spot on the Dick and Willie Trail to stay with his pregnant girlfriend on a rainy night.

"There are homeless people seeking help, but can't get it," said Williams. "I was dropped off at the library after we were told we could get five days at the hospital if we told them we were suicidal."

The hospital stunt didn't pan out for Williams and his girlfriend, Star Bullock, but the news of the incident did cause state officials to conduct an audit on the agency that Williams blamed.

"I can't go into details, but I apologize to Star and Mr. Barry," said Cory Williams, CEO of EPIC Health. "I don't know what we can discuss. There is an audit going on now that started yesterday due to this issue."

Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher assured Council that his department was pursuing the increasing problem, but he was not at liberty to speak about the details because of "pending investigations" involving outside agencies.

"We've had a 27% increase in calls uptown," Fincher said. "Everything from loitering to urinating in public. Until we get to the root of the problem it's going to be a never-ending issue."

Brenda Stovall, who runs a catering business uptown, said it is becoming unsafe outside of her place on Church Street.

"The other day there were two guys sitting out there with wine, liquor and smoking weed. I asked them to leave and they ignored me," Stovall said. "One guy was urinating right in front of me. Who wants to see this?"

Tim Martin owns considerable property uptown and implored Council to address a problem that is "way out of control."

"I'm a property owner uptown, but I'm speaking for Fido's Finds and Kittie's Collectibles," said Mary Rives Brown. "Why are people hanging around? Sometimes they come in asking for money and people feel uncomfortable."

Fido's is located on E. Main Street, within site of Stifel Investment Services where Dean Johnston works.

"Uptown is important to us. We have clients that visit," Rawls read from a letter he said Johnston had given him. "We are considering moving. We want a clean, safe and vibrant uptown, but over recent months we've noticed a change. It's not conducive to a good business model. I don't have an answer, but I recognize that this is a growing problem."

Said Julian Mei: "I'm extraordinarily upset ... we are becoming a warehouse for depositing people and charging them by the head. What happens when a Suboxone clinic gets dropped in uptown? You need to crack down on this by whatever means you have."

Cory Williams said that combating homelessness was not a core function of EPIC Health, but he hopes it will be and recognizes the issue is growing because of the number of people his agency treats who lack shelter.

"We are trying to get a residential license," said Williams. "I don't know all the facts, but I'm committed to fixing it. I plan to spend a lot of time in Martinsville and meet with people. We have a large issue, and we want to be part of the solution."

Barbara Seymour said she is a registered nurse, lives on Mulberry Road and is from Central Florida.

"We have a growing population of homelessness. It's everywhere," said Seymour. "The real goal is to reduce it and the business model should be to work yourself out of business."

Bobby Price owns American Patriot Auctions & Consignments on E. Main Street.

"This is hindering my growth. We had four homeless people that hung out at the gazebo on Depot Street and caused no trouble. Now we have violent people coming through the doors and walking down the streets," Price said. "As this new population comes in, our supporters are going out. I have people coming in stealing socks and underwear and I would have given it to them."

Mary Kay Berger is the chair of the board of directors for Peer Recovery Connection, located at 133 E. Main Street in uptown. She said for years homeless people in Martinsville were taken to Roanoke, but that is no longer occurring and with the increase in evictions (post-pandemic), she has seen a "huge increase in homelessness."

"We had all these people showing up and a large number of homeless people have substance abuse problems," Berger said. "State hospitals are shut down and now jails have all these people and the others are walking the streets."

Slated on the agenda was a discussion to be lead by Rawls regarding the establishment of an Emergency Housing and Community Support Commission charged with investigating the issue.

Council voted to establish the commission, but Lawson and Martin balked at Rawls' plan to appoint five members to the Commission immediately.

"I respectfully ask that we create it, but receive public input and more dialogue from you three [Pearson, Rawls and Jones] about your goal, your plan and people in the community who will gladly want to be part of it."

Jones, who presided over his first regular meeting as Martinsville's mayor, suggested a compromise.

"This is a huge topic," said Jones. "Let's present this at the next meeting. We've got a problem, and I look for a lot of people to reach out."

Lawson said she thought the Commission was needed, and Martin said he didn't know for what he was voting.

Although it was not clear, a vote for the creation of the commission appeared to be unanimous.

In other matters, Council:

Recognized the following employees for service awards: Laura Lawson, fire department, 15 years; Elwood Bryant, central garage, 15 years; Timothy Jamison, fire department, 20 years; Curtis Millner, water impounding and filtration, 25 years; John Kaczor, fire department, 25 years.

Approved the City's proposed 2023 Legislative Agenda.

Heard from Martinsville resident Leroy "Toolie" Hairston who asked: "Are you happy with the way the City is running now and are you willing to work together instead of making a show?"