Reversion memorandum of understating to be considered by Martinsville and Henry County at joint meeting

The public will get its first glimpse of a negotiated reversion agreement between Henry County and Martinsville when the elected officials from both meet Wednesday evening.
The meeting between the Henry County Board of Supervisors and Martinsville City Council will be held at 6 p.m. at New College Institute.
Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner sent an email out shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday that said “Jim Adams, Chairman of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, has called a special meeting of the Board for Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at New College Institute, 191 Fayette Street, and will be a joint meeting with Martinsville City Council."
At about the same time, Executive Assistant to City Manager & Clerk of City Council Karen Roberts sent out the agenda.
At the meeting County Attorney George Lyle and City Attorney Eric Monday, each with their outside counsel, will present a timeline of the reversion process as it has occurred to date.
Then Lyle and Monday will present a review of a proposed memorandum of understanding between the City and County.
City Council members will be afforded the opportunity to comment first, followed by comments from members of the Board of Supervisors.
There will then be “consideration” of the memorandum by Council and the Board of Supervisors, and the meeting will be adjourned.
Earlier this month David Conmy, policy administrator for the Commission on Local Government, read a joint statement from Martinsville and Henry County officials that the event now scheduled for Wednesday was expected soon.
“The parties have reached an agreement in principle that they anticipate will be approved at a meeting of the two governing bodies before the end of the month,” Conmy said.
Lyle said that he expected “public consideration of some of the issues could occur by the end of the month.”
Both City Council and the Board of Supervisors have regularly scheduled meetings on Tuesday.
Martinsville’s plans of reverting from a city to a town is expected to result in the combining of schools, courts and constitutional offices and other services and functions as agreed upon by the City and the County during closed meetings that included a two-day mediation process last month.
The exclusion of the public from this process is allowed by state code, and both governments took full advantage of the privacy the law provides in discussing their differences that Monday describes are "of a legal nature."
The Commission on Local Government granted both localities an 84-day pause to come to the agreement that will be presented on Wednesday, reducing the work required by the commission to complete the approval process.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki said earlier this month during his budget presentation that the existing timeline shows Martinsville reverting from an independent city to a town in Henry County by July 2022.
