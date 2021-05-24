Reversion memorandum of understating to be considered by Martinsville and Henry County at joint meeting

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will then be “consideration” of the memorandum by Council and the Board of Supervisors, and the meeting will be adjourned.

Earlier this month David Conmy, policy administrator for the Commission on Local Government, read a joint statement from Martinsville and Henry County officials that the event now scheduled for Wednesday was expected soon.

“The parties have reached an agreement in principle that they anticipate will be approved at a meeting of the two governing bodies before the end of the month,” Conmy said.

Lyle said that he expected “public consideration of some of the issues could occur by the end of the month.”

Both City Council and the Board of Supervisors have regularly scheduled meetings on Tuesday.

Martinsville’s plans of reverting from a city to a town is expected to result in the combining of schools, courts and constitutional offices and other services and functions as agreed upon by the City and the County during closed meetings that included a two-day mediation process last month.