Reversion proceedings deferred to Special Court

Attorneys for Henry County and Martinsville agree the issue of the City reverting to a town in Henry County is now in the hands of a three-judge panel.

Tuesday afternoon at a regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, County Attorney George Lyle said the Virginia Supreme Court had dismissed a case before them filed by the City of Martinsville asking that a referendum on reversion be declared unconstitutional.

A release from the County, not long after the meeting, clarified Lyle's statement.

"The Henry County Board of Supervisors were informed tonight that the Supreme Court of Virginia has temporarily denied the city of Martinsville's petition to declare the public referendum on reversion as unconstitutional," the release said.

Later Tuesday evening, at a regular City Council meeting, City Attorney Eric Monday said the Supreme Court did not rule on the constitutionality of the reversion referendum that became law as a result of bills passed in this year's General Assembly session.

The law requires voters in Martinsville to decide whether reversion may be pursued by City Council.

"In it's response dismissing the City's petition, the Supreme Court of Virginia said 'Accordingly, Martinsville is not excused from pressing its claims first in the Special Court, the petition is dismissed, and Martinsville's motion to expedite and for a special session is denied as moot,'" the County release stated.

Both Lyle and Monday agreed that the result of the Supreme Court's action defers a ruling on the constitutionality of the referendum to the three-judge panel that is charged with overseeing the proceedings between the City and the County.

"The Supreme Court said start with the three-judge panel and if they find it unconstitutional, the County could appeal to the Supreme Court," said Monday.

But an important moment occurred on Friday when the deadline passed for an order to have the referendum on this November's ballot. Monday said the order had to come from the three-judge panel, and the panel had halted any action until the Supreme Court ruled on the City's referendum case.

This means the earliest reversion can come to a vote in the City will be in the November general election in 2023.

"No matter how this ultimately plays out, I'm not aware of any mechanism for it to be on the ballot this November, " Monday said.

With a possible vote on reversion at least 14 months away now, the City will not ask the three-judge panel to rule on the constitutionality of the referendum right away.

"We will not immediately pursue it," Monday said. "We will be pursuing the VSA (Voluntary Settlement Agreement) and MOU (Memorandum of Understanding). Depending on how that plays out we may not have a referendum. To the extent the three-judge panel will decide on it [referendum] we will not ask them to do it at first."

Mayor Kathy Lawson asked that a private meeting be scheduled with City Council, Monday and Steven Piepgrass, the City's reversion attorney, prior to the next regular meeting.

Council Member Chad Martin asked Monday if a copy of what he had said before Council could be disseminated to the media, and Monday said the City would be "sending out a press release in the morning."

The Bulletin had not received a release from the City by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In other matters, Council:

Approved to recommend to the Circuit Court for appointment to the Board of Zoning Appeals for five-year terms ending Aug. 23, 2027: Derrick Ziglar Jr. and Duane Saufley.

Presented awards to Martinsville Middle School students Elijah Saunders, Jazmin Mota-Ocampo and Logan Richardson, winners of the Virginia Municipal League's "If I Were Mayor" essay contest.

Heard an update from Sovah Health-Martinsville CEO Spencer Thomas regarding operations at the Martinsville hospital. Thomas pointed out the hospital's accomplishments in 2021 and addressed some of the concerns about changes at the hospital recently, most notably the pausing of its labor and delivery services. "We paused the obstetrics program in May. It was a tough decision," said Thomas. "We have every intention of starting it back up."

Heard an update on Martinsville Mustangs baseball. Representatives told Council members this season averaged between 700 and 800 people per game and several nights with over 1,200. For the first time in over five years Hooker Field sold out on one occasion this season, surpassing 2,500 people in attendance.

Heard an update from City Manager Leon Towarnicki on the Piedmont Area Regional Transit (PART) public bus system. "We've already exceeded this year what we did in all of last year," said Towarnicki. "I really think this is serving a need in the community."

Heard an update from Electric Department Director Durwin Joyce on the City utility outage call-in system. "We've been working on this since 2021 and so far it's working great," said Joyce. "We are heading toward mass notifications, but we don't have it yet."

Adopted an ordinance regarding personal property tax relief setting 47.4% as the rate necessary to fully use all state funds allocated to the City for the 2022 tax year.