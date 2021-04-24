Reversion talks between Martinsville, Henry County set for this week

By definition, mediation is an intervention in a dispute in order to resolve it. That’s the process set for two days this week involving Martinsville and Henry County.
The dispute is over Martinsville’s petition to the state to change from an independent city to a town largely dependent upon Henry County.
Henry County officials say that dependency equates to an estimated cost of $5 million a year.
To put that into perspective, that’s about $100 per year for every man, woman and child who make Henry County their home.
Martinsville officials maintain Henry County’s figure is exaggerated.
Henry County Attorney George Lyle described this as a “big sticking point” and something Henry County intends to address when the two sides meet on Wednesday and Thursday and begin to try to find common ground.
Neither Henry County nor Martinsville officials have said who will mediate the intervention, but a retired State Supreme Court justice has been mentioned more than once.
We also aren't sure who will be in the meetings, although Lyle and Martinsville City Attorney Eric Monday will be, as will the outside counsel from Richmond and Roanoke that each government will return. City Manager Leon Towarnicki and County Administrator Tim Hall could play roles, but Mayor Kathy Lawson and Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams could be reduced to spectator.
Because this process can be carried out behind a wall of legal secrecy -- state open meetings laws say this one can be closed -- there has been no public disclosure of where this in-person meeting will take place, who is expected to attend or who will be allowed to observe.
Given the process of mediation is of a legal nature, it might be that the future of Martinsville and Henry County will be meted out by Richmond and Roanoke attorneys before a retired judge with no connection to the area.
The exclusion of the public from this process is a request by those conducting and participating in it and apparently has been granted by the Commission on Local Government as set forth by State Code that dictates the process involving reversion from a city to a town.
In fact, the code stipulates that “any qualified voter or property owner of the city or adjoining county may by petition become party to the proceedings.”
There is neither a record of any qualifying citizen petitioning for participation nor is there any record of the city or county advising local residents that this provision exists.
How it will work
Although the state provides generally for any independent city with a population of less than 50,000 and a recorded majority vote by all the members of its governing body to petition for reversion from a city to a town, approval is a different matter.
The state code stipulates that once the matter comes before the special court, three judges will decide if six conditions have been met:
- The current population of the city must still be under 50,000.
- The adjoining county has been included in the proceedings.
- The proposed change “will not substantially impair the ability of the adjoining county to meet the service needs of its population.”
- Nor will it “result in a substantially inequitable sharing for the resources and liabilities of the town and the county.”
- Is “in the best interests of the city, the county, the Commonwealth, and the people of the county and the city.”
- Helps to promote a stronger local government.”
It may be expected that in this early mediation process, attorneys for Henry County may assert that even though Martinsville qualifies to apply, it may not qualify to be approved to revert to a town if Henry County is required to absorb the brunt of the cost.
Those that have reverted
Only three independent cities in Virginia have reverted to a town and, by comparison, Martinsville differs from the others in two significant ways:
By combined population, the town of Clifton Forge represents about 19% of Alleghany County, South Boston is about 18% of Halifax County’s total population, and the town of Bedford is less than 8% of the greater Bedford County population.
By comparison, Martinsville -- at approximately 12,852 residents -- represents about 20% of its combined population with Henry County (60,409). But the increase for the county would be about 25%.
This means the cost for Henry County to provide newly required services to the town of Martinsville likely would be greater per capita than any of the other three previous reversions in the state.
Then there is the consideration of necessity.
In December 2019, City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday painted a solid financial picture for the city of Martinsville and declared the city did not need to revert to a town.
He projected the city was financially able to continue as an independent city indefinitely, but if it reverted to a town and shed itself of expenses that would become the responsibility of Henry County, the new town of Martinsville would have a windfall of extra money.
Financial advisers spoke publicly to the Henry County Board of Supervisors after analyzing the city’s finances and concurred with Monday: Martinsville is a financially healthy city.
This is counter to all three reversions the state has approved. South Boston, Bedford and Clifton Forge all petitioned on the grounds of being financially stressed with the likelihood of becoming insolvent if a drastic action such as reversion were not agreed upon.
The issues
If the past is any indication of the future, the conditions of Martinsville reverting to a town would include:
- Martinsville retaining all of its current debt.
- The Martinsville school system and school board would cease to exist and become part of Henry County schools.
- All of the constitutional officers for Martinsville -- commonwealth attorney, commissioner or revenue, for instance -- would cease to serve, and their offices would become the responsibility of Henry County’s constitutional officers, and all court operations in Martinsville would become part of the Henry County court system.
- The town of Martinsville likely would be made responsible to maintain its streets, collect its own garbage and provide utilities to its residents.
- The town would also continue to be responsible for its own police department.
Double-taxation?
To pay for these ongoing costs and debt, Martinsville would impose a real estate tax on the town’s residents. A second real estate tax would be levied on town residents by Henry County in order to pay for the services the county has had to absorb, such as schools and court systems.
In theory, the reduction of duplication will make the cost to Martinsville and Henry County combined less than the combined cost of each government operating independent of each other.
May never know
The Virginia Commission on Local Government granted an 84-day pause in the process to allow Martinsville and Henry County time to iron out their differences and come to some agreement that would prevent or reduce the amount of time the commission will be required to complete the process.
The commission commented that, if progress is made in mediation, the delay could be extended, making it appear unlikely the lawyers for the two governments will come close to settling all of the differences this week.
Either way, it is possible the public may never know the matters that will be discussed.
The State Code provides that “the Commission may direct that the conduct of the negotiations be in executive session. In addition, the Commission may, with the agreement of the parties, appoint an independent mediator, who shall be compensated as agreed to by the parties. Offers and statements made in negotiations shall not be reported in the finding of facts or introduced in evidence in any subsequent court proceedings between the parties.”
Asked for confirmation that the mediation was still scheduled for April 28 and 29 and any details related to it, said Monday: "It is still on and will be in-person. Unfortunately, given the confidentiality of any mediation, I'm not at liberty to discuss any details -- but we do look forward to what we hope will be a productive meeting with our colleagues in Henry County."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.