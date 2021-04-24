Reversion talks between Martinsville, Henry County set for this week

May never know

The Virginia Commission on Local Government granted an 84-day pause in the process to allow Martinsville and Henry County time to iron out their differences and come to some agreement that would prevent or reduce the amount of time the commission will be required to complete the process.

The commission commented that, if progress is made in mediation, the delay could be extended, making it appear unlikely the lawyers for the two governments will come close to settling all of the differences this week.

Either way, it is possible the public may never know the matters that will be discussed.

The State Code provides that “the Commission may direct that the conduct of the negotiations be in executive session. In addition, the Commission may, with the agreement of the parties, appoint an independent mediator, who shall be compensated as agreed to by the parties. Offers and statements made in negotiations shall not be reported in the finding of facts or introduced in evidence in any subsequent court proceedings between the parties.”

Asked for confirmation that the mediation was still scheduled for April 28 and 29 and any details related to it, said Monday: "It is still on and will be in-person. Unfortunately, given the confidentiality of any mediation, I'm not at liberty to discuss any details -- but we do look forward to what we hope will be a productive meeting with our colleagues in Henry County."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

