Reversion: What happened and what's next

Martinsville’s case before the Virginia Supreme Court was denied this week, and although interpretations of the denial have been presented, the document gives details as to why the case was denied.

On file in the Clerk’s Office of the Supreme Court of Virginia is a six-page disposition order of denial dated Aug. 22. That order dismisses a petition by the city of Martinsville that would have prohibited a three-judge panel from ordering a public referendum on the question of whether Martinsville should revert from a city to a town.

The denial came three days after the deadline for the question to be put to a vote on this year’s November ballot.

The denial states that “Martinsville has not demonstrated its entitlement” to such an “extraordinary remedy.”

The order says for the first time in any court, Martinsville contends the legislation that requires the three-judge panel to hold a referendum is unconstitutional and the panel should instead be directed to move ahead with a decision on whether the City should be allowed to revert to a town without regard to a referendum.

The Court concluded that Martinsville failed to establish that the three-judge panel has somehow neglected their duties and hasn’t even directed a referendum to be held.

In other words, Martinsville’s case before the Court assumes “conditions which may never arise in order to declare a law unconstitutional.”

The Court simply refused to allow Martinsville a means to prevent the panel from ordering a referendum before it’s even determined if one will be necessary.

The denial points out that the City’s request asks the Court for “unnecessary adjudication of a constitutional issue” and “should be avoided.”

The court refused to “render advisory opinions, decide moot questions or answer inquiries which are merely speculative,” and for those reasons the petition was dismissed.

Two opposed views

On Thursday, Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin published on Facebook a nearly eight-minute video described as the first “in a three-part series meant to educate the public on reversion.”

Martin explains that although the City argues overall taxes to citizens of Martinsville will remain the same after reversion, the City assumes the County will not increase its tax to the new town residents.

Martin’s video also points out that while the percentage of white and Black people in the City are roughly the same, the County is predominantly white. Martin contends if the County grants the new town a seat on the Board of Supervisors, which it is not required to do, the Black vote would be diluted in the County.

As pointed out in the video, the percentages of Blacks and whites voting for a new town council would remain the same as they were prior to reversion.

The video also explains the possibility that the new town could be absorbed by an existing district, similar to the Town of Ridgeway within the Ridgeway District, leaving Martinsville citizens without direct representation in the County, regardless of the race of its residents.

On the same day the County released its video, the City held an information session and invited the public to ask questions. Speakers were required to be residents or business owners in Martinsville.

Although the event, hosted by the Public Information Office, was not intended “to influence opinions on the topic,” a City release stated, Public Information Officer Kendall Davis and City Attorney Eric Monday presented information only of the perceived merits of reversion.

Kendall and Monday assured those attending that they would have representation in the County and that reversion would result in a savings to city residents, alluding to the possibility of lower taxes.

Only one citizen, Ural Harris, spoke in support of reversion. The rest of the speakers opposed reversion, and those in the audience who didn’t speak appeared, by applause, facial expressions and gestures, to support the speakers who spoke against reversion.

When Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley asked about why her office was not consulted concerning the financial ramifications of reversion, or why numbers she provided were not considered, Monday chastised her.

“I said earlier that the city staff and the majority of City Council finds your numbers to be inaccurate, and we disagree with your assertion that our numbers are inaccurate,” said Monday. “... You typically tell staff that they are utterly incompetent, and I have no doubt that you will continue to do so.”

Additionally, Monday took aim at Horsepasture District Board of Supervisor Debra Buchanan.

“Debra Buchanan ... does not have the authority to close a school in Martinsville or in Henry County or anywhere else, nor does any other member of the Board of Supervisors, nor does any member of the news media, nor does anyone posting on social media,” said Monday. “They don’t have that authority. Only the Henry County School Board has that authority.”

On Friday, Buchanan responded with a statement: “I was humbled that attorney, Mr. Eric Monday felt it important enough to mention my name in a city initiated public forum. What he failed to do was accurately state my comments because I am well aware that in a reversion, the Henry County School Board would ultimately make the decision on which schools would close and which schools would remain open. The School Board would decide whether Martinsville High School, based on financial cost and attendance is a viable option to remain open for any period of time. The Board of Supervisors deal with the overall budget which includes the school system. Mr. Monday knows this and I think it was just political rhetoric for him.”

What next

The Supreme Court put the matter of reversion back in the hands of the three-judge panel with its dismissal of Martinsville’s case. The panel had paused its process awaiting a decision by the Court.

That process requires the panel to consider and come to conclusion whether reversion is in the best interests of both Martinsville and Henry County.

Ultimately, the panel may refuse to offer an opportunity for Martinsville to revert. By law, if they determine Martinsville may revert, an order for a referendum must be entered, and the voters of Martinsville will have authority to determine if reversion proceeds.

Monday might then renew his case of constitutionality of the referendum with the three-judge panel, which he says could end up back with the Supreme Court through the appeal process.

And there is also the possibility the election in November will change the face of Council and result in the majority of members voting to kill reversion before any more consideration is given.