Reversion without an agreement

If reversion is such a good thing for the people of Martinsville and Henry County, then who comes out ahead?

That's the question that doesn't have a quick answer.

Reversion seemed to be on the fast track until the county Board of Supervisors failed to approve an agreement with City Council in November and then outright rejected it last week. Now the Martinsville mayor is threatening legal action and the whole matter, once thought to have been settled, is in flux.

Certainly Henry County claims it will not be the better because of reversion; their best guess is that it will cost Henry County taxpayers $5 million more in the first year -- and that's not including moving expenses.

"This is an - undeniably - a negative financial event for the county," said Henry County Attorney George Lyle back in May to Virginia Business, an independent monthly magazine covering economic news in the state. "We think the annual expense will start off at $5 million a year."

Martinsville taxpayers appear to come out even, but not ahead. Outside counsel on reversion for the city proposes a reduction in city taxes only enough to keep overall taxes level after the county begins taxing the new town residents.

So where does the $5 million go?

There is nothing to indicate it costs more to operate government services and schools in Henry County than it does in the city, so if the number is accurate then it could be said $5 million is the extra amount or the difference that reversion creates for Martinsville.

But the residents and the businesses in the new town will not realize any of that reduction in their tax bills.

With an aging infrastructure the city administration and council members have all conceded the future of Martinsville will continue to be more expensive and if a means to create some additional cash doesn't occur, then its taxpayers eventually will see either a hike in their tax bills or noticeable reductions in services.

Henry County takes the position that it's unfair to be forced to pay that portion of expenses that Martinsville can legally shed merely by changing its status.

"The more I've thought about reversion, the one thing that educators don't like is a bully," said Iriswood District Supervisor Dr. David Martin at the Dec. 7 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors. "The state is bullying us."

Martin is also a former superintendent of Henry County and Patrick County public schools.

"It's disheartening to me to think you could put the two largest employers together this quickly. Even though I believe there is a benefit, we've not had an opportunity to sit down with the school boards," said Martin.

Henry County and Martinsville public schools combined employ between 2,000 and 2,500 people, according to the Martinsville and Henry County Economic Development Corporation, and reversion, as it is proposed, would consolidate the two systems.

City vs. town

There are 38 independent cities in the United States; all of them are in Virginia, the only state in the country to permit independent cities, and Martinsville is one of them.

By comparison, there are 190 towns in the state.

For over 30 years independent cities in Virginia have been permitted to revert to towns, a process that results in the city shedding itself of significant expense at the cost of the surrounding county.

Although other cities have considered it, only three have actually reverted from a city to a town: South Boston in 1995; Clifton Forge in 2001; and Bedford in 2013.

Outside counsel for both Henry County and Martinsville have said the reversion of Martinsville is by far the most complicated reversion in the history of Virginia, primarily due to the number of people involved.

The population of Clifton Forge is 3,581; that of Bedford is 6,562; and South Boston's is 7,762 people. Martinsville had a population of 12,852 as of 2019.

Schools were left out

Martinsville City Council, at a suggestion by Mayor Kathy Lawson, decided to schedule monthly meetings to answer questions about reversion from the public.

The rules limited the number of speakers to a dozen, and they were required to register prior to attending.

Only one person registered for the first meeting in November, Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley, and the meeting that had been set for December was canceled due to "low response regarding interest in attending," an announcement from Executive Assistant to the City Manager and Clerk of City Council Karen Roberts stated.

But last week two residents of Henry County registered to speak before the Henry County Board of Supervisors on the matter.

"The two school systems were left out," said former Henry County School Board member Mary Martin. "Vote to shut down this voluntary settlement agreement. The citizens didn't volunteer."

Between a memorandum of understanding and the agreement, the process requires both City Council and the Board of Supervisors to approve reversion by public vote three times.

Martinsville did so, but Henry County balked on the third occasion, striking the agreement down by a 4-2 vote.

"What is the board's overall plan for dealing with reversion?" Rev. Tyler Millner of the Iriswood District asked. "What do you hope for the outcome to be when this is all over? How do you see the citizen being part of the process going forward?"

Millner prefaced his questions by encouraging the board members to be more statesman-like, bring divisions together and "turn down the rhetoric and meet minds."

"We'll have better government and community if more citizens were engaged," said Millner.

Avoiding court

Lyle reminded the county board before they voted that the agreement avoided the process playing out in court, a road that would present greater risks.

"I know the sentiment in the county is they don't like it," Lyle said. "The Commission on Local Government made it clear that reversion is in the best interest of this community and the state, and I don't think their opinion would change at all if fully litigated."

Lawson also said as much in a letter on Dec. 15 to Henry County Board Chairman Jim Adams and delivered to by Martinsville police to Henry County Administrator Tim Hall.

"We anticipate that such a contested reversion, although painful for the parties, ultimately will result in an outcome more favorable to the city and less favorable to the county than the results already obtained in the voluntary settlement agreement," Lawson wrote. "Such an outcome is particularly likely, given that the Commission on Local Government and any panel appointed to review its recommendation will not take a favorable view of the actions by the county in abandoning a settlement agreement at the eleventh hour - despite having voted not once, but twice in favor of that agreement, and despite having represented to the Commission repeatedly that the agreement was in the interests of both parties and the Commonwealth."

The plan

Henry County has a two-pronged attack to thwart City Council's push to reversion.

The first is to petition the General Assembly to intervene on behalf of the county when the session begins on Jan. 12, and the second is to stretch and stall Martinsville's pursuit of reversion until the next election cycle on city council that occurs in November 2022.

Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant explained during his campaign for re-election earlier this year how the strategy would work.

With or without an agreement, an approval to revert from a city to a town comes with a requirement that the city accept the offer in 21 days.

Of the five current city council members, four have supported reversion and one has not.

The seats for two of the supporters for reversion, Vice-Mayor Jennifer Bowles and Council Member Danny Turner, are up for election in November 2022.

If opposition were strong enough within the city to elect two new council members opposed to reversion, the city council would have a majority against reversion.

Bryant explained this possibility as one of the reasons the current city council and administration are anxious to push reversion through while they still maintain a fragile majority.

Martinsville's plan, as explained by Lawson in her letter to Adams, is to have "its legal team take steps to immediately enforce" the agreement between the city and the county, and failing that, proceed with litigation to revert from a city to a town without an agreement.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.